I have a little problem when it comes to roasted winter squash. When I take a pan out of the oven, those soft orange cubes caramelized and glistening, I can’t stop myself from gobbling piece after piece until the batch is decimated and my dinner derailed.

A similar thing happens with spiced, roasted chickpeas, with their oily, brittle skins that get ever-so-slightly crunchy. By the time I’m ready to slide them into the big bowl I set out to catch them, I’ve eaten so many that a tiny bowl would be better suited.

So you can understand how serving this sheet-pan meal of spiced, roasted squash and chickpeas to my family was an exceptional feat of discipline.

Happily, that is the only hard part about making this dish.

The prep work is a breeze. Honey nut and butternut squashes are so easy to peel; just slip a vegetable peeler over the skin, and it will slide off in pale wide ribbons. The flesh is soft enough to cube up without resorting to the kind of heavy-duty cleaver you’d take to a leathery kabocha.

Of course, you can also use precubed squash. However, it’s rare to find precubed honey nut squash in supermarkets, where butternut is the rule. But honey nut will be well worth the trouble — sweeter and more velvety — if you can find it and don’t mind cutting it up.

While the squash gets a head start in the oven, you can dry out the chickpeas to encourage crisping. Give them a rinse, pat them dry, then spread them out on a dish towel for 20 to 30 minutes. It makes a big difference. But try to use chickpeas that have been prepared with salt, since the no-salt-added brands are often very bland.

Topping the squash and chickpeas with a drizzle of hot honey and a dollop of yogurt pulls the dish together, and a handful of fresh herbs makes it pretty and fresh.

Now the hard part: Serve it quickly before your willpower falters — and while there’s still plenty of roasted squash and chickpeas to go around.

_____

Roasted Honey Nut Squash and Chickpeas With Hot Honey

Total time: 1 hour

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

2 (14.5-ounce) cans chickpeas (preferably not “no salt added”), drained and rinsed

2½ pounds honey nut or butternut squash, peeled, trimmed, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes (6 cups)

1¾ teaspoons baharat, garam masala or another spice blend

1¼ teaspoons fine salt, plus more as needed

5 thyme sprigs

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon cider vinegar or rice wine vinegar, plus more as needed

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves or dill sprigs, or a combination

1-2 tablespoons hot honey, plus more to taste

Plain whole-milk yogurt or sour cream, for serving (optional)

STEPS