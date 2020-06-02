Editor’s note: Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, is an eighth grader at Jane Addams Middle School and an aspiring chef. A former “MasterChef Junior” competitor, Davis-Suskind will share a recipe each week that other kids can make as well.

Something you should know about Southerners: Many take their biscuits and gravy VERY SERIOUSLY. My dad grew up in New Orleans and frequently (and I mean frequently) reminds us that the dish is “the most quintessential breakfast comfort food of all time!”

For some reason, biscuits and gravy is one of those dishes that intimidates cooks. To this I say: nonsense!

It’s actually fairly easy to whip up a batch of homemade biscuits and sausage gravy that will impress even the most stubborn Southerner (or non-Southerner) in your life and wow your taste buds.

Tips before we get started:

• Make sure your butter is COLD! Put it in the freezer and use a cheese grater to shave the butter into shreds so that when you put everything into the hot oven, you get a quick rise and lots of delicious layers.

• You do not want to overwork the dough. Use your hands to gently add the butter to your flour. The dough should look “bumpy” and you should still be able to see ribbons of butter.

You will need a rolling pin, a 2 ½-inch biscuit cutter and a jelly-roll pan or cookie sheet.

Biscuits

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter, frozen

2 ¼ cups self-rising flour (many swear by the White Lily brand, but any all-purpose flour will do)

1 cup chilled buttermilk

1. Preheat your oven to 475 degrees.

2. Grate the frozen butter using the bigger holes of a cheese grater. In a medium bowl, gently toss together the butter and flour with your hands. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

3. Push the butter and flour mixture to the sides to make a well in the center of the bowl. Stir in the buttermilk. The dough should be sticky.

4. Pour dough out onto a floured surface.

5. Using your rolling pin (throw some flour on it), roll the dough into an 8-by-10-inch rectangle. Fold over one side and roll out again. Repeat this two more times. Your dough should be about a ½-inch thick.

6. Cut out your biscuits.

7. Place dough rounds on a parchment-paper-lined cookie sheet or jelly-roll pan.

8. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the tops of your biscuits are golden brown.

Sausage gravy

Ingredients:

16 ounces ground breakfast sausage

2 tablespoons bacon grease or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1. Cook your sausage meat in a small skillet; set aside.

2. Heat your bacon grease or vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.

3. Make a roux (remember this from our mac and cheese recipe?): Add flour to the hot oil and cook, stirring a lot for about two minutes.

4. Slowly add the milk and cream and stir for four to six minutes, until your sauce starts to thicken.

5. Season your gravy with salt and pepper. Add the cooked sausage.

Pour as much or as little gravy over the fresh biscuits as you like and DIG IN!