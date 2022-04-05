When I say this is a winning dessert for everyone, I am not lying to you. This cookie pizza can be as simple or as decadent as you want it to be. It can be modified and easily adjusted to your liking. But the base recipe I’ve put together for you is so delicious. It was an absolute hit for my friends and family last summer.

As the days get warmer, and the sun peeks through the clouds, and Mount Rainier comes out more, my heart and soul get more and more excited about summer time. Somehow berries and warmer weather go hand in hand. That is exactly how this cookie pizza came to be.

Last year, on a perfectly hot summer day, we were getting ready for a barbecue in the backyard and I wanted a dessert that was going to be fruity, and cooling. It was too hot to bake and frost a cake; the buttercream would have melted right off. And I had just made a fresh batch of ricotta (this is an optional step, but I promise you fresh ricotta is worth it). I wanted a dessert that was going to be relatively easy but impressive. Jesse, my husband, suggested that I make a dessert pizza. I took the idea and I ran with it.

The cookie pizza consists of three things: sugar cookie dough baked in a tart shell, homemade or good-quality store-bought ricotta cheese, and macerated strawberries. That’s it. It really is as simple as 1, 2, 3!

Note, we only use ¾ of the cookie dough for the cookie pizza. Feel free to make cookies from the remaining cookie dough by scooping 2-tablespoon-sized rounds of dough onto a cookie sheet and baking for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

_____

Cookie Pizza

Preparation Time: 1 hour

Servings: 8 slices

INGREDIENTS:

Sugar cookie base

1 cup salted butter

1 cup sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 egg, room temperature

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Everything else

1 pound fresh strawberries, sliced or diced

Juice of half of a lemon, about 1 ½ tablespoons

Zest of one lemon, about 1 tablespoon

2 teaspoons fresh mint, minced

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup fresh or good-quality ricotta

Balsamic glaze or Nutella

STEPS:

Sugar cookie base

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch tart pan with nonstick baking spray, or line the bottom with parchment paper. Cream butter and sugar together on high speed until the mixture is light in color and fluffy — about 2 to 3 minutes if using a stand mixer or about 4 to 5 minutes if using a hand mixer. In a medium-sized bowl, mix dry ingredients and lemon zest together. Set aside. Add egg and mix until fully incorporated, about another minute. Gradually add dry ingredients until all flour is fully incorporated, mixing on low speed. Add milk and vanilla and mix until fully combined, about another minute. Remove ¼ of the cookie dough and set aside (see note above about how to repurpose the excess dough). Evenly spread the remaining ¾ of the cookie dough into the tart pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until slightly golden brown. Let cool on a cooling rack for about 30 minutes, or overnight.

Macerated strawberries

Add sliced/diced strawberries, lemon juice, lemon zest, mint and sugar to a bowl and stir to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or overnight.

Assembly