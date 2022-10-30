Few American dishes are more comforting than Brunswick stew, a motley mix of tomatoes, corn, beans and shredded meat. Chicken is most commonly used today, though some stew experts throw in beef chuck or pork shoulder for flavor and fat (or they prepare it in the old way, using game meat such as squirrel and rabbit). Both Brunswick County, Virginia, and Brunswick, Georgia, lay claim to this hearty fall stew. This version borrows from the sweet and savory Virginia tradition. Thickened with potatoes, the stew tastes great on its own, alongside a hunk of cornbread or with a sleeve of saltine crackers.

Brunswick Stew

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Total time: 2½ hours

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

2 large yellow onions, diced

Salt and black pepper

4 dried or fresh bay leaves

4 teaspoons celery seeds

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more to taste

3 pounds plum tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons sugar, plus more to taste

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 quart chicken stock

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, each cut in half

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

2 cups fresh or frozen shelled lima beans

STEPS