WHITE SALMON, Klickitat County — The Columbia Gorge vacation hot spot of White Salmon draws tens of thousands of visitors and weekend warriors annually. On a bluff overlooking the Columbia River, 30 miles south of Mount Adams, the town of about 2,600 is the gateway to a hotbed for kayaking, windsurfing, whitewater rafting, mountain biking and skiing — as well as a burgeoning wine scene.

Good luck scoring a dinner reservation during tourist season, though.

In White Salmon’s bustling downtown, a bounty of “Help Wanted” signs hang in restaurant windows, as many servers, cooks and other blue-collar workers have been priced out of town. As developers court vacationers with short-term units, affordable rentals — and housing in general — have become scarce.

The shortage of labor and affordable housing has hit cities and businesses across the Pacific Northwest. But the situation seems especially strained in vacation destinations like White Salmon, where there are plenty of tourists, but not enough servers and cooks to feed them.

Short on staff, some restaurants have shifted from full service to counter service, requesting customers bus their own tables. Other restaurant owners are housing their own servers and cooks who otherwise couldn’t afford rent in White Salmon.

Alarmed by the housing shortage, the town has set aside real estate to build more low-income and affordable apartments and town houses — and the City Council even stopped a developer from turning a mobile home park into another pricey subdivision.

Restaurant owners in White Salmon have warned that the lack of affordable housing will wreck many small businesses and, in the long run, upend the town’s tourism industry.

“Most people working for us are making $24 to $45 an hour after tips, and that is not enough to live here,” said Sarah Morton-Erasmus, co-owner of high-end Henni’s Kitchen & Bar. “Isn’t that sad?”

Welcome to White Salmon

In downtown White Salmon, there are a dozen bars and eateries, including tasting rooms, a mezcal bar and the acclaimed White Salmon Baking Company, which draws lines a block long at 8 a.m. In the past, businesses in the town could cobble together a staff, drawing workers with big tips from vacationers and the surrounding mountains and water.

Those lures don’t reel in much kitchen help when there’s nowhere for workers to sleep.

To Ubaldo Hernández, executive director of the Latino environmental and social justice organization Comunidades, the crisis in White Salmon is a human issue.

On a drive around town last month, he pointed out an apartment building across from City Hall. A handful of families living there moved out because they couldn’t afford the rent increase. Some of the apartment homes have been converted to short-term rentals for tourists.

A couple of blocks farther lies a vacant 2-acre lot, once the site of the Washington Street Trailer Park. Here, Hernández said, 20 working-class Mexican families were evicted in 2020 to make way for a planned housing development. He drove to another former mobile home park that has already been converted to a row of cottages.

“This is not an issue just for the Mexican or the immigrant community, but an issue for the working class who can’t afford to live here,” said Hernández. “They’re moving farther out where they have to drive 40 to 80 miles a day. It costs more money to come to work in White Salmon, so some find other jobs.”

Kristina Lancaster, who owns and operates Rumours Hair Studio downtown, used to bartend at Henni’s, in addition to two other jobs. She said apartments with yearlong leases are so hard to come by in White Salmon that she slept in a nearby state park for five days.

The studios and one-bedroom apartments she found in town would have required “close to 40 to 50% of my income just to rent, and that wouldn’t have included utilities,” Lancaster said.

Last year, she bought a used 16-foot travel trailer to sleep in so she doesn’t have to budget for a rent hike every time her lease renews — or worry that her home might be converted to an Airbnb.

“I can’t imagine renting a one-bedroom in the area,” Lancaster said. “I would not be able to afford my car payment.”

Housing staffers

At Henni’s, which opened in 2010, owners Morton-Erasmus and her husband Christiaan Erasmus have put up workers in their town house so they have enough kitchen help to run their restaurant.

Their sous chef lived in their spare bedroom rent-free for nearly four years; another cook crashed on their couch one summer. Two other former workers slept in their cars at one point because they couldn’t take everybody in.

“I really hope some kind of solution will come about, but it seems short-term rentals, inflation and a host of other things has us all on a trajectory that isn’t sustainable,” said Morton-Erasmus. “I would say that it’s getting to a breaking point.”

Some restaurant owners and others in the community see short-term rentals as the culprit ailing this once-quiet town. Rentals that once went to seasonal workers and the working class are now reserved for Airbnb and other short-term rental services because landlords can make more in a week renting to tourists than they would in a month renting long term to locals.

Shawn Simmons and Jenessa VanDeHey, the couple who own downtown’s Feast Market & Delicatessen, said at least 10 employees in recent years have slept in their cars because they couldn’t find affordable homes or because they lost leases when units were converted to short-term rentals. The couple allowed another employee to sleep in their camper trailer.

Searching for a permanent solution, the Feast owners bought a modest mixed-use property downtown last fall. They installed an ice cream counter by the front entrance, but their main motivation for buying the property was that it came with a 650-square-foot, one-bedroom unit in the back, which they could lease to a server in need of a home. The couple plans to build a second unit to house another employee at below-market rent.

If you can’t provide housing for staff, you might not have a staff, Simmons said.

Those words would prove prophetic.

Short one server on a recent weeknight, Feast shuttered part of its dining room so a single server could keep up with orders. The next day at lunch, VanDeHey shuffled between workstations, mixing an Old Fashioned and a French 75 cocktail behind the bar before hustling to the cash register to take sandwich and cheese orders for hikers looking to picnic at nearby Spirit Falls Trail.

On its payroll, Feast has half the 20 bartenders, cooks and servers that the deli and restaurant needs to operate at full capacity.

“If two people call in sick, then we have to shut down the restaurant,” Simmons said. “It’s crazy.”

The challenges in this trendy town’s food scene are familiar in popular Pacific Northwest playgrounds from Lake Chelan to Hood River, Ore.

In Hood River, just across the Columbia from White Salmon, the owners of the critically acclaimed Celilo Restaurant and Bar bought a three-story house to rent out to some of their cooks, servers and other support staff, charging employee-tenants about $400 each per month. Otherwise, the bistro might not have enough front- and back-of-house help to stay open.

Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan reported it was short some 100 workers, nearly one-third of the usual 330 employees it typically staffs at the start of summer. The resort converted two houses into shared living spaces for seasonal workers.

On Orcas Island, restaurant owners in touristy Eastsound have purchased trailers or built mother-in-law units in their own yards to house employees.

And Sun Mountain Lodge in the Methow Valley, one of Washington’s premier luxury lodges, opened its dining room only three nights a week for half the summer because management couldn’t find enough workers. James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson said cooks and servers with families can’t find housing or afford to live in the local, exorbitantly priced market.

Finding solutions

These issues have alarmed the White Salmon community enough that the mayor and City Council, at one point, called for a temporary emergency moratorium on construction projects, as well as permits for short-term rentals, to address the affordable housing shortage. Since then, the town has set aside land to build more affordable housing.

But long-lasting solutions take time. And in White Salmon, the housing crunch comes with an added challenge: This scenic town is running out of room to grow.

Sprawling about 1.5 square miles, the town has 117.5 acres of developable land, per Klickitat County’s Buildable Lands Inventory Methodology Report. Some developers suspect there’s less than that, since some lots sit on steeped, rocky terrain, where it would be too costly to run sewer and water lines for housing.

Like many ski towns and once-remote locales that have become vacation destinations, White Salmon limits the number of homes that can be used for Airbnbs or similar rentals, declaring last year that no more than 10% of homes in any neighborhood can be used as short-term rentals. White Salmon has 41 homes designated as short-term rentals, town records show.

According to AirDNA, a research firm that tracks vacation rentals, the average cost to rent a vacation home in White Salmon runs $268 a night in July, the latest figures. The number of short-term rentals has increased by 55% in the past five years, per the research firm.

The low housing stock has resulted in bidding wars. Zillow estimates that the average home value in White Salmon has skyrocketed 62% in the past five years, to $715,051. While the figure may be inexact, as outliers can skew the average, the housing price increase in White Salmon mirrors exploding prices throughout the touristy Gorge region.

Middle-class buyers are having a hard time scoring a house, too, with bidding investors looking to cash in on lucrative short-term rentals, and higher-paid aerospace engineers and tech workers from the drone company Insitu, based in nearby Bingen, settling in the area.

Mayor Marla Keethler said her family couldn’t afford to live in White Salmon, had she and her husband not bought their town house in 2019.

“The median sales price is $690,000,” she said, referring to real estate projections from the Regional Multiple Listing Service. “I don’t see how anyone as a first-time homebuyer can afford a $690,000 home.”

Calling affordable housing the town’s No. 1 priority, the mayor and council have set aside one property to use for a future subdivision that will include at least 10 affordable town houses. The council has reserved another parcel to build an apartment complex for low-income families, and a dilapidated 36-unit complex that’s designated for low-income residents will get a face-lift this winter.

In its most aggressive move, the council changed a zoning code to stop a developer from turning the Washington Street mobile home park into a big-money subdivision.

In 2020, about 20 families from the trailer park pleaded with the council for help after receiving eviction notices from the property owner, Brookside Development, which wanted to build houses on the valuable land. The council couldn’t stop those mobile homeowners from being evicted, but changed the building code to prevent the developer from starting construction unless the project included low-income housing.

Brookside Development could not be reached for comment on what it plans to do with that lot. According to minutes from a public hearing in March 2020, the developer said in a statement: “Even though we are one of the property owners most affected by the proposed repeal, we fully support the goals of the city.”

Hernández, the community activist who organized the protest, applauded the White Salmon council for setting aside land to build more affordable housing, but said the town had no choice in doing so.

“They need us,” he said of the working class. “Who else is going to clean up those rentals or work in those restaurants if we’re not here?”