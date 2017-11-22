Six great bars for University of Washington and Washington State University fans in Seattle and on the Eastside to catch Saturday's Apple Cup.

Husky and Cougar fans, we’ve got you covered. Here’s six great bars to catch the 110th Apple Cup at 5 p.m. Saturday. Just don’t hit the wrong bar wearing the wrong team colors.

If you’re a WSU fan…

Marco Polo Bar & Grill

Get to this Georgetown bar at least 90 minutes before kickoff to snag a seat. A favorite of WSU fans, this dive will be standing-room only. Also, excellent fried chicken.

613 Fourth Ave S., Seattle (206 762-3964 or marcopolopub.com)

Flatstick Pub

Sure, its popular second location in Pioneer Square draws WSU fans, but the hardcore alumni on the Eastside have pretty much taken over the original Flatstick in Kirkland and declared it as their own. Great craft beer selection with microbrews from Ballard to Bellingham.

15 Lake St. S. #100, Kirkland (425-242-1618 or flatstickpub.com)

Fitzgerald’s Sports Bar

Ideal for big groups, this WSU Ballard bar can hold at least 120 people and offers $10 pitchers of beer on game day. Eleven flat-screens all around.

5811 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-706-9999 or fitzgeraldssportsbar.com)

If you’re a UW fan….

Wedgwood Broiler

A favorite of UW old-timers, this Midwestern-type steakhouse hasn’t changed since it opened about a half-century ago. And it’s better for it. Hit its lounge. Stiff martinis. Brontosaurus-sized beef ribs. Great characters around the bar to throw down a few with.

8230 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206 523-1115 or wedgwoodbroiler.com)

Teddy’s Tavern

Regulars might argue this popular hockey bar doesn’t belong on this list, but on game day, it’s a UW hub. This dive has a cozy, festive vibe without the frat craziness of other UW watering holes.

1012 NE 65th St, Seattle (206 522-4950 or teddysseattle.com)

Ballard Loft

Ideal for large parties, this UW bar holds at least 225 and will have its covered patio heated to handle the overflow. There’s two bars and 23 flat-screens.

5105 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206 420-2737 or ballardloft.com)

Watch | Adam Jude and Stefanie Loh preview the Apple Cup