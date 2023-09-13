I love dishes that transcend cultures. Take the meatball.

I grew up eating traditional Italian American meatballs that were a mixture of ground beef and pork, rolled together with Parmesan, parsley, breadcrumbs and garlic powder, simmered in tomato sauce for hours. But it’s rare to meet a meatball — from the allspice-tinged Swedish variety to sticky/sweet barbecued ones — that I don’t love.

Recently in Mountlake Terrace, I added two meatballs to my love list. One is at Hadiani, a West African restaurant that opened in December. The other is from B.W. Noodle Co., a cute Thai spot across the parking lot from one of the best butcher shops around: Double DD Meats.

Here’s the full scoop on the meatballs — and more from both menus.

Hadiani African Restaurant

22003 66th Ave. W., d2, Mountlake Terrace; 425-967-3841; hadianirestaurant.com

Hadiani is in the Terrace Village shopping center, next to an Azteca Mexican restaurant. Open since December, the restaurant features vibrant fake greenery sprouting from the walls, bold table runners and a collection of beautiful fiber art wall hangings. The menu showcases classic West African dishes: peanut butter soup, fufu, meat pies and fried fish. I ordered the beef fataya ($8.99), the snappergrill fish($28.97) and then — at the behest of my kind server — got the fufu and sauce to-go ($19.99).

“There’s no way you can eat this all,” she told me. But what can I say — it’s not often I eat at West African restaurants and I wanted to sample a few dishes! Of course, she was right — and my order of stew with meatballs was perhaps the highlight of the meal.

The fataya came out first: two crisp meat pies stuffed with ground beef, peppers and potatoes. The deep-fried pastry is delicate and thin, crisp but not crunchy, and the filling is rich and savory. In the world of meat pies, this is up there with the best.

The grill fish came next, served on a massive fish-shaped wooden platter with the whole fish fried crispy and topped with a creamy tomato and cucumber salsa. A mound of steaming white rice and a shallow bowl of tomato sauce serve as accompaniments. I upgraded to the snapper (an extra five bucks over the tilapia) and the fish was firm yet delicate and still moist despite the full fry. The tomato sauce — which is also served with the fataya — is slightly oily but decadent, with onions, tomatoes and mild chilies.

I was stuffed and happy to take home the fufu and peanut butter stew. Wanting to sample the dish before putting it in the fridge, I dug in as soon as I got home — and wow, this (along with the fataya) will be my next order.

The peanut butter soup is rich yet light, with tender beef meatballs bobbing in its depths. I took a pinch off a lump of moist fufu, made from cassava, and dipped it into the soup, adding a bit of meatball here and there. I ate way more than originally planned. The meatballs are almost fluffy and have great beef flavor. The peanut butter soup has just the tiniest pepper kick, which balances the sweetness of the peanuts. This dish is incredibly craveable.

I’ve only scratched the surface of the menu at Hadiani and am excited to go back to sample more.

B.W. Noodle Co.

23202 57th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace; 425-758-0304; thairestaurantmountlaketerrace.com

At this bright Thai restaurant, the tables are covered in colorful oil cloth and the menu features well-known Thai dishes like pad thai and pad see ew alongside ones I don’t see too often: hearty noodles soups like guay jub with pork intestines and rice dishes like kao mun gai.

I was with Ben, one of my favorite 5-year-old dining companions (and his mom), and as our server encouraged us to try something other than pad thai, Ben zeroed in on the pineapple fried rice ($13). We added orders of the kao mun gai ($14), crispy rolls ($9) and the beef noodle soup ($14).

The pineapple fried rice came with chicken, onion, snap peas and hunks of pineapple — all with that distinctive wok hei char and flavor. My friend and I nearly had to fight Ben for second helpings, he was so enamored with the dish. It was more than fine, though, leaving more stomach room for the beef noodle soup and kao mun gai.

The former was a deep, steaming bowl of rice noodles, bok choy, tender strips of steak and bouncy meatballs, bathing in a delicately spiced broth and topped with crispy fried garlic, bean sprouts, coriander and slivers of raw onion. A spice caddy with pepper flakes and chili oil was available to amp up the spice level, but that wasn’t necessary. The meatballs here are the polar opposite of the ones at Hadiani. They’re compact and smooth, sliced in half and mild in flavor.

The kao mun gai contained nearly a half-chicken’s worth of poached meat set against rice cooked in chicken fat and garlic, plus slices of cucumber and a spicy, gingery dipping sauce, served with a small bowl of broth.

These are simple, comforting dishes made with precision. I would eat any of them again happily.