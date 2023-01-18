This Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the beginning of the celebration of Lunar New Year. It’s a joyous time around the world and here in Seattle, full of symbolism where lucky red envelopes will be handed out, longevity noodles will be slurped and round foods — from dumplings and oranges to eggs and rice rolls — will be eaten with abandon. This upcoming year will be the year of the rabbit (or cat, in the case of the Vietnamese zodiac). In addition to large-scale celebrations in downtown Edmonds, Seattle Center and the Chinatown International District — go visit your favorite CID restaurant next week and take in the festive atmosphere! — a handful of Seattle-area restaurants are featuring special menu items over the next few weeks.

Whether you’re looking for the round Vietnamese rice cake stuffed with ham called bánh tét or red mochi doughnuts topped with shortbread rabbit cookies, here are six area restaurants or bars that have introduced limited-edition items specifically for the holiday.

Monsoon Seattle and Bellevue

Now through Jan. 23, both locations of this upscale Vietnamese restaurant are offering the labor-intensive glutinous rice roll bánh tét with pork and its vegetarian counterpart, bánh tét chay, during lunch and dinner. Red bean happiness dumplings and thit kho, a braised pork shoulder with coconut water, will also be available during dinner service.

206-325-2111, 615 19th Ave. E., Seattle; 425-635-1112; 10245 Main St., Bellevue; monsoonrestaurants.com

Ba Bar

From Jan. 19-26, all three locations of the hip Vietnamese spot Ba Bar will be serving bánh tét and chả lụa (banana leaf-wrapped pork sausage). On Jan. 21, lucky diners can get their hands on red envelopes stuffed with everything from a new year wish to gift cards for $25, madeleines or soft serve ice cream.

206-328-2030, 550 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-588-1022, 500 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-328-1112, 2685 N.E. 46th St., Seattle; babarseattle.com

Marimakan Crab House

This Seattle-based pop-up is offering two set meals available for pickup. Option A features a 5-pound crab boil with noodles, a lobster tail and lemon tea, designed for two people. Option B serves four and features 5 pounds of snow crab legs, 2 pounds of clams, oyster sauce, bok choy with fried shallots, noodles and four lemon teas. Butter garlic steamed abalone, shrimp toasts and yolk buns with condensed milk are available to add on to any order. Order online in advance.

marimakancrabhouse.com

Raised Doughnuts

Grab a gluten-free mochi doughnut with or without a rabbit-shaped brown sugar shortbread cookie (making that option not GF) on Jan. 21 or 22 at this Central District doughnut shop. Doughnuts will be available for preorder (until Jan. 20) as well as sold in-store.

206-420-4077, 2301 E. Union St., Suite L, Seattle; raiseddoughnuts.com

Bar Dojo

Nearly every one of Shubert Ho’s FeedMe Hospitality restaurants will have a Lunar New Year offering: from pork and shrimp dumplings at MAR-KET to Hong Kong egg tarts at Shore Pine Coffee and Gelato at the Edmonds waterfront. Head to Bar Dojo for the most extensive menu. His Five Points spot will serve black bean garlic green beans, lotus root tempura, pork dumplings with XO sauce and braised beef on Jan. 20-21.

425-977-0523, 8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds; bardojo.com

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Head to this Ballard brewery on Jan. 21, 22, 27 and 28 for Lunar New Year specials including small-batch brew releases, red envelope giveaways and food from the Panda Dim Sum truck.

206-659-4075, 907 N.W. 50th St., Seattle; luckyenvelopebrewing.com