Bamboo Garden is closing, but here’s a list of other restaurants in the Greater Seattle area where you can get kosher food.
Name: Island Crust Cafe
Address: 7525 S.E. 24th St. #100, Mercer Island
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cuisine: Pizza and more
Name: Pabla Indian Cuisine
Address: 365 Renton Center Way S.W., Renton
Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.
Cuisine: Vegetarian Indian food
Name: Einstein Brothers Bagels (inside the University Village’s QFC)
Address: 2746 N.E. 45th St., Seattle
Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; offers catering
Cuisine: Bagels and spreads
Name: Teapot Vegetarian House
Address: 15230 N.E. 24th St., Redmond
Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cuisine: Pan-Asian vegan food from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and China
There are a few catering and delivery options, such as Leah’s Artisan Kosher Foods, Seattle Kosher (previously Affordable Kosher) and Wolf and Spice. The Krispy Kreme in Sodo is certified kosher, too.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.