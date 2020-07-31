Bamboo Garden is closing, but here’s a list of other restaurants in the Greater Seattle area where you can get kosher food.

Name: Island Crust Cafe

Address: 7525 S.E. 24th St. #100, Mercer Island

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cuisine: Pizza and more



Name: Pabla Indian Cuisine

Address: 365 Renton Center Way S.W., Renton

Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.

Cuisine: Vegetarian Indian food



Name: Einstein Brothers Bagels (inside the University Village’s QFC)

Address: 2746 N.E. 45th St., Seattle

Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; offers catering

Cuisine: Bagels and spreads



Name: Teapot Vegetarian House

Address: 15230 N.E. 24th St., Redmond

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cuisine: Pan-Asian vegan food from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and China

There are a few catering and delivery options, such as Leah’s Artisan Kosher Foods, Seattle Kosher (previously Affordable Kosher) and Wolf and Spice. The Krispy Kreme in Sodo is certified kosher, too.

