Joy Resmovits
By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

Bamboo Garden is closing, but here’s a list of other restaurants in the Greater Seattle area where you can get kosher food.

Related

Thanks for the memories, Bamboo Garden! — A cultural exploration of kosher food in Seattle

Name: Island Crust Cafe

Address: 7525 S.E. 24th St. #100, Mercer Island

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cuisine: Pizza and more

Name: Pabla Indian Cuisine

Address: 365 Renton Center Way S.W., Renton

Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.

Cuisine: Vegetarian Indian food

Name: Einstein Brothers Bagels (inside the University Village’s QFC)

Address: 2746 N.E. 45th St., Seattle

Hours: Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; offers catering

Cuisine: Bagels and spreads

Name: Teapot Vegetarian House

Address: 15230 N.E. 24th St., Redmond

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cuisine: Pan-Asian vegan food from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and China

There are a few catering and delivery options, such as Leah’s Artisan Kosher Foods, Seattle Kosher (previously Affordable Kosher) and Wolf and Spice. The Krispy Kreme in Sodo is certified kosher, too.

Joy Resmovits: jresmovits@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @joy_resmovits. is The Seattle Times education editor. She was born and raised in New York, and came to The Times from Southern California, where she worked on education coverage for the Los Angeles Times.

Most Read Life Stories