Some think the eternal question is: What is the meaning of life?

In my mind this week it’s: What time are we eating Thanksgiving dinner? Also important: What are we making with the leftovers? It’s an age-old question for sure.

Some go for soup after painstakingly creating stock from the turkey bones (I’m looking at you, mom!). Some go for decadent sandwiches filled to the brim with turkey, cranberry sauce, leftover Brussels sprouts and anything and everything you can stuff between two slices of bread. And some just stand in front of the fridge and eat out of a Tupperware container.

My pick for Thanksgiving leftovers is mini turkey pot pies. They’re satisfying, easy to throw together and oh so delicious! I’ll be making them on Friday. Won’t you join me?

Mini Turkey Pot Pies

Equipment:

Four 8-ounce ramekins

Large pan

Sharp knife

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

8 ounces carrots, cut into half-inch pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces cooked turkey, cut into half-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

½ cup fresh parsley

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3-ounce package), thawed

1 large egg, beaten

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

2. Put ramekins on a baking sheet and liberally oil them with olive oil.

3. In a large pan over medium heat, warm your olive oil. Add your onion and sweat. Stir occasionally until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes.

4. Add carrots and salt and pepper. Again, stirring occasionally, cook until tender, about eight minutes.

5. Add in your turkey, garlic and thyme and cook for about 30 seconds, making sure to mix all the ingredients well.

6. Take your flour and sprinkle it over the turkey and veggies. Stir slowly for a minute and then add in the milk. Stir well!

7. Simmer until your mixture is a bit thickened, around two to three minutes. Sprinkle in the parsley. Remove the pan from the heat.

8. Evenly divide the mixture into your ramekins.

9. Cut out four 4 ½-inch rounds from puff pastry and place one round over each ramekin. Brush the pastry tops with your beaten egg.

10. Bake your mini pot pies until they are golden brown and the pastry has puffed up a bit, around 20 to 25 minutes.

Enjoy!