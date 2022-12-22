It seems bizarre to say it, still: 2022 was the year that many of us, the lucky ones, felt safe to go back to restaurants in the wake of a global pandemic. During those long years of the prime of COVID-19, restaurant critics had adopted an unwritten rule: If you can’t say anything nice about the takeout or the outdoor dining …

As we returned to writing regular restaurant reviews (dining indoors, even!), things were definitely different — and even now, conscientious reviewers continue to cut restaurants some slack for ongoing staffing shortages, supply chain problems and so forth. I count myself among the conscientious, and I avoided going negative entirely until summertime — that’s when, even with slack allowed, some real reckoning felt called for. By the end of the year, I ended up giving three less-than-favorable reviews, out of 12 that were written — a surprisingly high number.

Writing a negative restaurant review is not a joyful undertaking. While you might very well picture the critic tenting her fingers and cackling, then tapping away at the keyboard with gleeful anticipation of the takedown — the judgment meted out, the job done — the truth is very far from it, at least for me.

Any restaurant reviewer with a semblance of humanity approaches this part of the job with a heavy heart. No matter how clearly systemic the problems may be — at, say, a high-end steakhouse chain where the menu, sourcing, training, even the over-the-top décor all come from corporate — there are people who work hard there, whose lives will be impacted, seemingly out of the blue, by a negative review. Even if the critic carefully goes out of her way to say that the servers were wonderful (even the one who confessed to liking cranberry juice in their red wine), the front-of-house staff is highly unlikely to have a great day when the review goes up online. In the kitchen, someone or everyone may be trying as hard as they can to make stellar food, to provide their dream of an excellent experience. When I wake up on the morning of publication of a negative review, my stomachache is real.

A responsible reviewer also thinks the justification for going negative very thoroughly through. Many factors come into play, and many discussions with editors transpire. What, exactly, warrants moving forward? How will this be a public service? My litmus test is this: Is there a clear and present danger that you, the diner, might expect the restaurant to be good, even great, then go there to spend your dining-out money, and possibly a lot of it? At, say, a rotating restaurant atop a city’s best-known landmark (now defunct, notably), do you deserve better?

With the parameters in mind, with the weightiness felt, many pans never get written — more than you’d likely ever imagine. Plenty of new places, along with some longtime ones, get taste-tested and found wanting, but an independently run restaurant quietly doing its neighborhood thing isn’t going to trigger a critique. In more than a decade as a restaurant critic, I can count the negative reviews on two hands. It’s a lot more fun to guide you to places I think you’ll love.

In restaurant critiquing overall, negative reviews have become rare (and this was happening pre-pandemic, too). Locally, no other outlet holds restaurants accountable with actual criticism. But with life now — especially in Seattle — more expensive than many of us ever imagined, our dining out dollars are precious. It’s my privilege as a critic to eat in restaurants far more — and I mean far more — than I could on my journalist’s salary, and the value proposition never leaves my mind. What if any given experience — whether a pizza or an omakase dinner — represents a splurge? For you, I want it all to be really, truly good — to always be worth it.

I wrote more negative reviews in 2022 than I have in any year prior, and I heard from many readers saying thanks. (I also heard back from all three restaurants saying that they take criticism seriously and would work to address the issues raised.) It seems that a warning, when warranted, is worthwhile — not the fun part of the job, but a part that needs to be done.