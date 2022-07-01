The “original” Seattle dog that was created by bagel dog vendor Hadley Long in 1989 doesn’t exist anymore because you can no longer get the biyali-style bun he sold it on. But the Seattle dog has stuck around as a permanent part of the city’s food culture, at its simplest, a hot dog on a bun with cream cheese, mayonnaise and onions. Many Seattle hot dog purveyors have put their own unique spin on it, adding sauces (sriracha? barbecue?), jalapeños, fancy cheese or maybe even a special type of bun.
Now that you’ve read these expert takes, fill out the form below and tell us: What ingredients do YOU think should go in the perfect Seattle dog? Where do you like to get your Seattle dog?
(Your responses might be used in a future story about what readers think constitutes the perfect Seattle dog.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.