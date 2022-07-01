The “original” Seattle dog that was created by bagel dog vendor Hadley Long in 1989 doesn’t exist anymore because you can no longer get the biyali-style bun he sold it on. But the Seattle dog has stuck around as a permanent part of the city’s food culture, at its simplest, a hot dog on a bun with cream cheese, mayonnaise and onions. Many Seattle hot dog purveyors have put their own unique spin on it, adding sauces (sriracha? barbecue?), jalapeños, fancy cheese or maybe even a special type of bun.

Now that you’ve read these expert takes, fill out the form below and tell us: What ingredients do YOU think should go in the perfect Seattle dog? Where do you like to get your Seattle dog?

(Your responses might be used in a future story about what readers think constitutes the perfect Seattle dog.)