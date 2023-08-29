Look no further for your Labor Day grilling inspiration. These Wisconsin beer brats will knock your socks off and they are straight from the source. My husband was born in Wisconsin, and this is his authentic “Beer Brats” recipe.

The first time I ever had a bratwurst, I was studying abroad in Salzburg, Austria. I figured that if I were ever going to try a brat, I might as well do it here. Well, to be honest, I wasn’t a fan. So when I met my husband, and he wanted to make Wisconsin beer brats for me, I was a bit skeptical. But here I am, as living proof, that these bratwursts are, indeed, delish.

The trick is to boil the brats before you grill them. Originally, my husband would just boil them in whatever beer he had available. But when we moved back to Seattle, the land of the very delicious, very flavorful, hazy IPA, we started boiling them in that and never looked back. Our preferred beer is Georgetown Brewery’s Bodhizafa.

_____

Wisconsin Brats

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 cups water

10 bratwurst sausages

1 can hazy IPA (or your beer of choice)

Items of your choice for serving (spicy mustard, sauerkraut, hot dog buns, cheddar cheese, etc.)

STEPS

Preheat the grill to medium heat. Bring water to a boil in a large stock pot. Once water is boiling add beer and bratwurst. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook bratwurst sausages for about 10 minutes. Remove bratwurst from the pot, and transfer to a plate. Cook brats on the preheated grill for about 3 minutes, before rotating and cooking until browned and the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, about 5 more minutes. Optional: Move brats off direct heat and add cheddar cheese. Cook until the cheese melts. (This is how my husband serves them, after having them this way at the Milwaukee Brat House.) Serve right off the grill with preferred accouterments.

Enjoy!