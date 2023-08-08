Last month I met up with a friend at a comic and anime convention where I was reminded that all my female friends are vegetarian or vegan in some manner. Even the ones I’ve met over the last year — boom, vegetarian. I’m not sure if this is a sign, but being their friend has shown me a new world of food earlier than I probably would have found on my own.

Growing up in Texas, vegetarian and vegan options were few and far between until recently. Most options for my friends were essentially children’s food such as grilled cheese sandwiches and macaroni and cheese. If they were vegan, it was worse; spaghetti, salad and bread were really their only hope. Even green beans and collard greens had meat in the South.

Cooking to me is an act of service. I know that can be lost at times, but the act of nourishing and warming a belly is just so wholesome to me. There’s a reason it’s called comfort food, right?

Traditionally, some comfort foods haven’t been friendly to those with plant-based diets. When I made things for a large group of people, those few were left out, and while I love me some butter, cheese and meat, I also enjoy challenging myself and making things people can enjoy. Throughout the years, I’ve tried my hands at different recipes wondering if vegan baking and cooking were really that much different. For some things — like biscuits and gravy — it was pretty much the same.

In my opinion, Southern biscuits and gravy holds a status similar to that of pizza in classic Southern cuisine: a delightful indulgence and a safe choice you can’t go wrong with. It represents the ultimate comfort food and serves as an ideal candidate for a plant-based adaptation.

Traditionally, biscuits and gravy feature a smooth, white pepper gravy, often referred to as “sawmill gravy,” made with flour, butter, milk and sausage. However, we can easily transform this dish into a meat- and dairy-free delight by using your favorite plant-based alternatives. I find immense joy in bringing the heartwarming essence of Southern comfort food to my vegan friends and nourishing them with these timeless classics. By adapting cherished recipes such as biscuits and gravy to plant-based alternatives, I not only honor the rich culinary heritage of the South but also embrace inclusivity in the world of food.

_____

Vegan Biscuits and Gravy

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 biscuits

Note: If you aren’t vegan, but you are dairy free, I’ve tried this with pork breakfast sausage and enjoyed it. I’d recommend not adding salt until you’ve tasted it as pork sausage can be salty.

INGREDIENTS

Vegan Southern-style biscuits

½ cup cold soy milk (or any milk of your choice)

½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar (regular white vinegar is acceptable)

2 cups flour, plus ½ cup for dusting

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup very cold vegan butter, plus extra for brushing

3 tablespoons unsweetened, unflavored cashew milk (you can use any unflavored unsweetened milk)

Vegan sausage gravy

3 tablespoons vegan butter

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried sage

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon n garlic powder

2 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 cups unsweetened, unflavored cashew milk (you can use any unflavored unsweetened milk)

14 ounces vegan sausage crumbles (you can also use chopped mushrooms; I recommend portobello.)

STEPS

Vegan Southern-style biscuits

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange rack to second from the bottom position. Line a baking sheet with parchment or silicone baking mat. In a small bowl, whisk milk and apple cider vinegar. (It’s going to curdle, and that’s OK!) Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk all the dry ingredients together. Massage the cold vegan butter into the mixture, using a pastry cutter, two knives or your hand. You can also keep the sticks whole and use a cheese grate to sprinkle in butter. The mixture should resemble small pebble gravel. Create a well in the center, and pour in milk and vinegar mixture. With your hand or a wooden spoon, gently combine. The dough should be shaggy and not too dry. Be sure not to overwork the dough. When it comes together and is a little damp and shaggy, stop. Flour a surface and then turn the dough onto the surface. Knead the dough until it comes together like a marbled ball. (You should aggressively knead and fold 5 to 8 times.) Wrap dough in plastic wrap and let it rest in the fridge while you prepare the gravy (see below). While gravy is thickening, remove dough from the fridge and form it into a 1-inch-high rectangle. Using a pint glass or biscuit cutter, stamp out biscuits and place them onto the prepared baking sheet. Be sure not to twist the cutter as this will prevent the layers from separating. Brush the biscuits with melted butter and unsweetened milk. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes until golden and fluffy. Remove from the oven. Serve with gravy or your favorite jams.

Vegan sausage gravy