As the seasons shift and transform outside my kitchen window, I find myself restructuring my pantry. While I don’t strictly adhere to shopping only for what’s in season, I do consider the changing seasons as I plan my meals.

When I curate my kitchen staples, I think of various culinary mirepoix that will help me craft the new season’s delights. The Creole “holy trinity” is a well-known mirepoix, but other intriguing variants exist. For instance, a typical Chinese mirepoix comprises garlic, scallions and ginger. However, for this particular recipe, I’d like to introduce you to a mirepoix rooted in Indigenous culture — the Three Sisters.

The Three Sisters represent an agricultural planting practice: When these three crops — corn (maize), squash and beans — are grown together, they symbiotically protect and nourish one another.

As we enter the season of bountiful squash, I find the Three Sisters to be the perfect muse for my culinary creations. While you may have encountered them primarily in soup form, I draw my inspiration for this recipe from the region where this trio was first cultivated: Mesoamerica.

Quesadillas, a delightful yet often underrated dish, have a rich history dating back to colonial Mexico. These simple treats allow for boundless creativity and cheesy indulgence. My Three Sisters Quesadilla is both effortless and delectable, filled with the delicious trio, expertly seasoned and irresistibly cheesy. Even without meat, this combination forms a complete protein, making it an ideal choice for a power-packed lunch or a satisfying dinner.

So, embrace the spirit of the Three Sisters and embark on a culinary journey that pays homage to Indigenous wisdom and flavors. Whether you choose to cook it traditionally on a stovetop or press it to perfection in a waffle iron or panini press, I promise you a delightful meal that celebrates the essence of the changing seasons and the rich tapestry of Indigenous cuisine.

_____

Three Sisters Quesadillas

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4-5 10-inch tortillas or 8 6-inch tortillas

INGREDIENTS

1 cup mashed butternut squash

1 15.5-ounce can black beans, strained and rinsed

1 cup corn (if canned, drain)

¼ to ½ cup cotija cheese

4 cloves garlic, diced

½ red onion, thinly diced (about ⅓ cup)

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoons cumin

Juice from 1 lime

1½ cups of Monterey Jack cheese (or any other preferred cheese), shredded

Your preferred choice of tortilla

STEPS

Make the mashed butternut squash: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Cut your butternut squash in half lengthwise. Prepare a pan with parchment paper, or a silicone mat. Puncture the squash with a fork a couple times. Place squash halves flesh side down and into the oven. Cook for 20 to 35 minutes or until squash is soft and can be poked all the way through. Remove from the oven and let cool before handling. When cool enough to touch, scrape flesh out with a spoon. In a large bowl, combine mashed squash, black beans, corn, cotija cheese, garlic, onions, cilantro, seasonings and lime juice. Quesadilla assembly: Place tortilla on a working surface, sprinkle with shredded cheese, layer with filling (mash down to get a decent surface area), add more cheese and cap with the second tortilla. I used about ½ cup of filling for 6-inch tortillas and ¾ cup of filling for 10-inch tortillas. Heat griddle, pan or large skillet on medium to medium-low heat. (If you’re making a lot and only have the means to do one at a time, prepare a baking sheet with parchment, and preheat the oven to 150 degrees.) Oil skillet with cooking spray or preferred oil. It should be enough to coat the pan to assist in browning lightly. Cook for 3 minutes on each side, until lightly browned. Flip and cook for another 3 minutes. Repeat to make the desired amount of quesadillas. (To keep finished quesadillas warm, place them in the oven on the prepared baking sheet.)

Fun tip: If you’re looking at me, like, “Girl, ain’t no way I’m flipping that quesadilla,” if you have a waffle maker or panini press, I implore you to use it here. Depending on the type of device you have, the quesadilla may be a little more smushed than a standard quesadilla, but the flavor is just the same.