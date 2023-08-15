Is there anything better than a warm bowl of cacio e pepe? I don’t think so, especially when the pasta is scratch-made, so fresh you can taste the egg yolk. I started making homemade pasta years ago after going to Italy for the first time, and realizing that fresh pasta really is “la dolce vita.” Then I watched “Salt Fat Acid Heat” on Netflix and saw this little nonna make fresh pasta with ease, and decided I could do it, too. With a little practice, some patience and a lot of love, I think I’ve created a recipe that you are sure to enjoy.

Once you try homemade pasta, you’ll never go back. The instructions may seem like a lot, but once you get the hang of it, it really can become an easy weeknight addition to your repertoire. The flavor and consistency of homemade pasta is second to none, and while my recipe below calls for a couple of specialty flours, you can just use all-purpose flour and the pasta is just as good. I do suggest, however, that you use semolina flour after you cut it to keep the pasta separated from each other.

_____

Homemade Pasta

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Resting time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 to 2 minutes

INGREDIENTS

400 grams 00 flour

150 grams all-purpose flour

150 grams semolina flour

300 grams eggs (about 4 to 5 eggs)

STEPS

Mix 00 flour, 100 grams of all-purpose flour and 100 grams of semolina flour together. Pour flour out on a clean work surface, and make a well in the center of the flour. Add the eggs into the well in the center of the flour. Use a bench scraper to chop up the eggs and mix in the flour. Bring the flour back together, and repeat 3 times, using the bench scraper to cut the eggs into the flour each time. The dough should become shaggy. Use your hands to start bringing the flour and egg mixture into a ball. Start kneading the dough — it will feel pretty dry at first, but the moisture will start to distribute the more you knead. Knead for about 9 minutes, or until the dough is smooth. (If the dough is too dry, add a small amount of water to your fingers and knead a bit more until the dough feels soft and smooth. If the dough is too wet, add a small amount of flour to the dough and knead until the dough feels soft and smooth.) Shape the dough into a ball and wrap in a tea towel or plastic wrap. I prefer a tea towel as it allows the dough to breath without drying it out or creating unwanted moisture. Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour. Dust a large baking sheet with a 1:1 mixture of all-purpose flour and semolina flour, and set aside. Attach the pasta roller attachment onto your KitchenAid mixer, if using one. Cut the dough into four pieces and place under a wet paper towel. Flatten one of the four pieces into an oval shape and run through the pasta roller on level 1 until the pasta is running through smoothly. If the pasta tears at any point in the process, fold it in half and run it through the pasta roller until it is smooth. Fold the edges of the pasta in toward each other, to ensure it will fit through the pasta roller, and run through the pasta roller on level 2 about 3 times. Continue this step each time until you get to level 5. Fold the top and bottom ends of the pasta in until you have a little pasta book. Use a sharp knife and cut the pasta to your desired thickness. I like them to be about a centimeter thick for a size between pappardelle and fettuccine. Toss the cut pasta in the 1:1 flour mixture, and twist into a nest, and repeat with the remaining fresh pasta until it is all processed. At this point, you can cook the pasta, dry it out or freeze it for later use. To cook the pasta, add it to a pot of salted boiling water, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Serve as desired. To dry out the pasta, leave it on the baking sheet for up to 1 to 2 hours or until dried out, and add to an airtight container and cook within 48 hours. To freeze the pasta, let the pasta dry out, then add to a zip-top bag and place in your freezer until you’re ready to consume.

Enjoy!