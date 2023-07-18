As a new mom, I am constantly looking for quick and easy meals that are satisfying, filling and don’t have a ton of cleanup. Sometimes I’ll make a batch of biscuits and gravy on a Sunday so I can easily grab that throughout the week. One-pot pasta bakes have also been on heavy rotation in our house lately. The easiest of them all, however, has been a frittata.

Making a frittata is a great way to clean out the fridge at the end of the week, and utilize those vegetables before they go bad. It also doesn’t include a ton of prep or cleanup. Music to my ears.

This particular frittata has a lot of character. The Mama Lil’s peppers give it a bright tangy flavor that goes so well with the goat cheese and isn’t too spicy. The spinach mellows everything out, and adding heavy cream to the eggs helps them to bake up nice and fluffy, kind of like a quiche, instead of dry and gritty. As always, this recipe is very versatile, but has good bones.

_____

Mama Lil’s Peppers Frittata

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 eggs

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

½ cup sliced onions (about .125 inches thick)

2 tablespoons Mama Lil’s peppers, diced

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup fresh spinach

2 tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled

Parsley for garnish

STEPS

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a small bowl, add eggs, heavy cream, salt and pepper. Whisk until completely combined. Set aside. Add butter to a large skillet, over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook until soft, translucent and slightly caramelized, about 5 minutes. Add Mama’s Lil peppers and sauté another 2 minutes. Add garlic to the skillet, and sauté for one minute. Add spinach to the eggs and mix in. Pour the egg-and-spinach mixture into the skillet, and let it cook for about 2 to 3 minutes until the edges start to cook. Top with the crumbled goat cheese. Place the skillet in the oven for 7 to 10 minutes until frittata is just cooked, and has a slight jiggle in the middle. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing into it, to allow for the eggs to set. Optional: Top with fresh minced parsley

Enjoy!