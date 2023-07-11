In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, amid the scenic landscapes, Rainier cherry season is in full swing, showcasing nature’s bountiful offerings. So why not add a delightful cherry-themed dessert that is sure to captivate taste buds?

In Texas, we have black cherries, which are sweet and tart, with a little hint of acidity, and less sweet than Rainier cherries, which are tender and juicy with a delicate mild sweet flavor. For my mother, it didn’t matter what type of cherry it was, she loved them all the same.

When she first came to visit me in Seattle, it was Rainier cherry season. She absolutely loved them; she’d clear multiple bags before she went back to Texas, no matter how long or short the trip was. My mom is very much a fresh cherry person — she eats them as snacks with cheese and crackers. I, however, never found a taste for fresh cherries when I was younger. As I grew up, I realized I could eat fresh cherries, but I preferred them cooked. With duck, on ice cream, in pie: You name it, I was a cooked cherry fan.

One of the easiest cherry desserts to make is clafoutis. Clafoutis is a French dessert hailing from the Limousin region. This sweet treat showcases a luscious custard-like texture by baking a velvety batter that envelopes fruits — most commonly juicy cherries! As the clafoutis bakes, the batter sets, resulting in a marriage of indulgent creaminess with bursts of fruity sweetness.

All you really need is two things: a blender (or immersion blender) and an oven-safe skillet (or baking dish). It’s a simple recipe you can make your own with different fruit or fun toppings. If you’re a fan of cherries, flambé a handful of them with cognac and orange zest; add the delicious cherry cognac sauce to the top of a slice of clafoutis to create an indulgent bite. This subtly sweet cherry dish is perfect for date night or as a quick breakfast pancake.

_____

Cherry Clafoutis

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 4

Storage note: Leftover clafoutis will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat individual portions in the microwave.

INGREDIENTS

2 to 3 tablespoons butter

3 cups cherries, pitted

3 eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

½ cup flour

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

2/3 cup sugar, divided

1 cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

Powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

Orange zest, for garnish (optional)

STEPS