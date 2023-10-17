Oh, how we love pumpkin. These recent cold and blustery days have me feeling all of the fall vibes, wanting to cuddle up on the couch with a pumpkin spiced hot cocoa and a pumpkin gooey butter bar.

Fall vibes and pumpkin go hand in hand, and this dessert is the perfect addition to your fall dessert lineup. It is like pumpkin pie meets shortbread cake meets perfection. It is gooey on top, and soft and cakey on the bottom. Packed with pumpkin flavor, I promise it is a crowd-pleaser.

The first time I made this was for a pumpkin party I threw the day before Halloween. Everything we ate at this party had pumpkin in it, and it was divine. I’m talking pumpkin mac and cheese, pumpkin ravioli, pumpkin cocktails, pumpkin cider — and these delicious pumpkin gooey butter bars. I don’t want to brag, but they were the star of the show, and they come together relatively quickly and store well, allowing you to make them ahead of time for your next event.

_____

Pumpkin Gooey Butter Bars

Preparation time: 1 Hour

Cook time: 50 minutes

Servings: 12 bars

INGREDIENTS

Cake base

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup salted butter, room temperature

½ cup sugar

1 egg, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pumpkin topping

¼ cup cake base mixture (from above)

½ cup salted butter, room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

15 ounces canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

STEPS

Cake base

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick baking spray. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg, and beat until incorporated. Add the vanilla extract. Reduce the speed to low, and add in the flour mixture. Mix until just combined. The dough should be soft. Leave ¼ cup of the cake base mixture in the bowl of the stand mixer. Press the remaining dough into the prepared baking dish.

Pumpkin topping

With the same stand mixer bowl used to make the cake base, fitted with the same paddle attachment, beat together, on medium-high speed, the reserved ¼ cup of cake base, remaining butter and the cream cheese until smooth. Reduce the speed to low, and gradually mix in the powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Increase the speed to medium and add in the egg and vanilla extract, mixing until incorporated. Add in the pumpkin puree last, and mix until incorporated, about another 30 seconds to a minute.

Assembly

Pour the pumpkin topping over the cake base, and bake for 50 minutes, or until the edges begin to crack and the middle has a slight jiggle. Note: I start checking it at 45 minutes because every oven is different. I am specifically looking for a slight crack in the top, and that is when I take it out. Sometimes it bakes as long as 60 minutes. The longer this is in the oven, the more the cake base turns into a shortbread texture versus a pound cake texture. Cool completely before cutting it into squares, rectangle bars or circles. However you want to serve it is up to you. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

Enjoy!