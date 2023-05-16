Walk with me: We’re in a Houston neighborhood on a humid night, crickets chirping, wooden houses with small porches lining the dark streets. On a corner in the distance, you see a beacon of light. As you approach, you see lowriders, trucks and four-wheelers parked in a lot. As you walk closer to a white shotgun house with music and a delicious smoke smell radiating from it, the scent of barbecue strikes you.

This was the scene at Burns Original BBQ, a local neighborhood joint often frequented by my family. Burns was an Acres Homes’ watering hole; even Anthony Bourdain went there on Houston’s episode of “Parts Unknown.” Everyone from the area was there, hanging out and catching up — it was the epitome of a “third place.”

While good meat is the foundation of a barbecue restaurant, good desserts are the trust system you don’t really see or think about. By the checkout counter, there was a little dish with cake or pie slices. Whenever we went, I’d beg my dad for a slice of cake. (It wasn’t too hard to persuade him; I knew he wanted some, too.)

Burns’ Sock It to Me cake was by far my favorite. It’s like the pound cake’s fancy aunt — moist with a brown sugar-spiced pecan filling.

Now don’t ask me why it’s called “Sock It to Me” cake; some say it’s because when waitresses asked customers if they wanted a slice of cake, they’d respond, “Sock it to me!” Whether it’s true or not, I don’t know, but I do know your friends and family will want some more.

_____

Sock It to Me Cake

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Servings: 10-16

INGREDIENTS

For the filling

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon cardamom

For the cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2¼ cups sugar

6 eggs large, room temperature

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the icing

2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

STEPS

For the filling

In a medium bowl, combine the pecans, brown sugar, cardamom and cinnamon. Mix well and set aside.

For the cake

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat the inside of your 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray, shortening or butter, and then flour it. Make sure to evenly coat the inside of the pan and dump excess flour. Sift flour, baking soda and salt in a large bowl, whisk together and then set aside. Cream the butter and sugar on high until light and fluffy. (If using a stand mixer, use a paddle attachment.) Scrape the bowl down halfway through. Keep an eye on it — you can overdo it. Add the eggs one at a time while mixing at low speed. Scrape the bowl down as needed. Add the flour mixture one cup at a time on low speed until just combined. Add the sour cream and vanilla and mix until combined. Scrape down the bowl one last time and mix any stray bits in. Add half of the batter to your Bundt pan. Sprinkle the pecan filling over the top and add the remaining batter. Smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for about 70 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Allow the cake to rest in the pan for 5 minutes and then invert onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

For the icing