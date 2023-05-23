I am such a lover of hummus. There is something about how versatile it is, and how creative you can get with it. It is the perfect dish to serve at any get-together, but also a wonderful staple to have on hand for a snack at home.

My version of beet hummus is not only delicious, it’s pretty. The beets bring a brightness to the dish in both taste and presentation. I know that beets are one of those ingredients that people either love or hate, but because we are roasting these beets, they have a sweetness that pairs so nicely with the tahini, the lemon juice and the dusting of tangy feta on top. I love to eat this with crudités and/or fresh naan.

_____

Roasted Beet Hummus

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Inactive time: 1 hour

Storage note: This keeps in the refrigerator, in an airtight container, for 1 week.

INGREDIENTS

2 medium beets

1 tablespoon olive oil

15 ounces (1 can) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ teaspoon baking soda

3 teaspoons salt

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons honey

STEPS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash the beets, pat them dry and drizzle with olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt. Wrap the beets in aluminum foil and bake for about an hour, until fork-tender. Once cooled, peel, skin and dice the beets. While the beets are baking, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add chickpeas, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 garlic clove and baking soda. Boil the chickpeas for 40 minutes. Drain the chickpeas and discard the garlic clove. Add the chickpeas, diced beets, the remaining fresh garlic clove, tahini, lemon juice, honey and 1 teaspoon of salt to a food processor. Run on low speed for 2 to 3 minutes until smooth. If desired, top with za’atar, sumac, crumbled feta or parsley, and serve with warm naan and crudités.

Enjoy!