What do you think of when you hear “pork”? I asked my friends this question; many said bacon, others said “ew,” but one thing was clear: It was rarely eaten, and among my millennial friends, only in the form of charcuterie most of the time.

For me, I associate pork with three things: bacon, pulled pork and pork chops. Pork chops are one of my favorite types of pork. Since pork isn’t the healthiest choice, when I do eat it, I go all out. There are many ways to make pork chops: smothered, roasted, deep fried, boneless katsu, schnitzel — the list goes on!

The smothered pork chop reigned supreme in my home growing up. Since it was a treat, we only got fresh pork from a local butcher. In today’s world, that can be an expensive ask, but if you happen to have a favorite butcher, or want to splurge by going to a local farmers market to pick up some chops, I’d highly encourage it.

You’ve probably eaten pork chops or bacon but may not be sure exactly what part of the pig it’s from. Pork chops come from the loin of a pig, which is the strip that runs from the pig’s shoulder to its hip. You may have had a tenderloin before: That meat is part of the pork chop but includes the bone from the pig’s spine. For this recipe, bone-in pork chops are the way to go! Including the bone with the meat helps create a succulent final product.

Pork is an unforgiving meat: Overcook it and it’ll come out tough. There are three things you’ll want to do when cooking pork chops: render, sear and rest.

First, render: A good pork chop will have a thick rim of fat on one side that you can render on a screaming-hot pan. This will not only cook some fat down, but give it a nice golden brown char, and give you oil to finish your pork chop in. Next, sear: While it may just sound fancy for cooking, searing helps trap juices and gives you that delicious flavor. Finally, let it rest: Similar to steak, resting the pork chop lets the juices redistribute throughout.

For this recipe, I decided to take a lighter approach: a pan sear with an apple and fennel slaw. The slaw is simple but packs a lot of flavor, incorporating citrus and mustard, both of which complement the pork and cut through the fattiness. This is a perfect family meal, and a great treat when you want to have some pork.

_____

Pork Chops With Apple and Fennel Slaw

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

Apple fennel slaw

1 apple, cored and julienned (matchstick cut); I recommend Honeycrisp or Granny Smith

2 bulbs fennel, thinly sliced

1-inch thumb ginger, peeled and minced or thinly sliced

2 teaspoons cardamom

2 tablespoons orange zest

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pork chops

4 1-inch thick bone-in pork chops (I use single-bone loin chops). Note: Cooking time will vary based on how much bone the chop has and how thick it is.

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons paprika (reduce if sensitive to heat)

STEPS

Apple fennel slaw

Combine all ingredients together. Sprinkle in salt and pepper, tasting as you go, until you’ve reached the preferred seasoning level. Cover with plastic wrap or store in an airtight container until ready to serve with the pork.

Pork chops