What do you think of when you hear “pork”? I asked my friends this question; many said bacon, others said “ew,” but one thing was clear: It was rarely eaten, and among my millennial friends, only in the form of charcuterie most of the time.
For me, I associate pork with three things: bacon, pulled pork and pork chops. Pork chops are one of my favorite types of pork. Since pork isn’t the healthiest choice, when I do eat it, I go all out. There are many ways to make pork chops: smothered, roasted, deep fried, boneless katsu, schnitzel — the list goes on!
The smothered pork chop reigned supreme in my home growing up. Since it was a treat, we only got fresh pork from a local butcher. In today’s world, that can be an expensive ask, but if you happen to have a favorite butcher, or want to splurge by going to a local farmers market to pick up some chops, I’d highly encourage it.
You’ve probably eaten pork chops or bacon but may not be sure exactly what part of the pig it’s from. Pork chops come from the loin of a pig, which is the strip that runs from the pig’s shoulder to its hip. You may have had a tenderloin before: That meat is part of the pork chop but includes the bone from the pig’s spine. For this recipe, bone-in pork chops are the way to go! Including the bone with the meat helps create a succulent final product.
Pork is an unforgiving meat: Overcook it and it’ll come out tough. There are three things you’ll want to do when cooking pork chops: render, sear and rest.
First, render: A good pork chop will have a thick rim of fat on one side that you can render on a screaming-hot pan. This will not only cook some fat down, but give it a nice golden brown char, and give you oil to finish your pork chop in. Next, sear: While it may just sound fancy for cooking, searing helps trap juices and gives you that delicious flavor. Finally, let it rest: Similar to steak, resting the pork chop lets the juices redistribute throughout.
For this recipe, I decided to take a lighter approach: a pan sear with an apple and fennel slaw. The slaw is simple but packs a lot of flavor, incorporating citrus and mustard, both of which complement the pork and cut through the fattiness. This is a perfect family meal, and a great treat when you want to have some pork.
_____
Pork Chops With Apple and Fennel Slaw
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
Apple fennel slaw
- 1 apple, cored and julienned (matchstick cut); I recommend Honeycrisp or Granny Smith
- 2 bulbs fennel, thinly sliced
- 1-inch thumb ginger, peeled and minced or thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons cardamom
- 2 tablespoons orange zest
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Pork chops
- 4 1-inch thick bone-in pork chops (I use single-bone loin chops). Note: Cooking time will vary based on how much bone the chop has and how thick it is.
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons paprika (reduce if sensitive to heat)
STEPS
Apple fennel slaw
- Combine all ingredients together. Sprinkle in salt and pepper, tasting as you go, until you’ve reached the preferred seasoning level.
- Cover with plastic wrap or store in an airtight container until ready to serve with the pork.
Pork chops
- Prepare pork chop: Set the pork chops on a dish with paper towels. Let them reach room temperature, at least 45 minutes depending on your kitchen. Look at your pork chops: There should be a large fat cap on one side. If the fat caps are on the thicker side, I recommend scoring them. (To score it, take a sharp blade and score a few notches across the cap. This will help the pork chop stay flat when cooking.)
- Heat a cast iron or stainless steel pan over medium heat. (In order to get a good sear, I do not recommend using a nonstick skillet.)
- Mix all seasonings into a bowl. Sprinkle as generously or as light as you’d like over the pork chops.
- With a pair of tongs, hold the pork chops fat cap side down on the skillet. Let the fat brown for 2 to 4 minutes
- Cook the pork chops for 4 to 5 minutes on each side; time will vary depending on the size of the pork chop. Work in batches if needed; if doing so, place cooked pork chops in off oven. Internal temperature should be 150 degrees before you remove it from the heat. (Make sure to pick a place closer to the bone, but not on the bone, to measure the temperature.)
- Remove the skillet from the heat and let pork chops rest for 8 minutes. You can pile all pork chops into the pan at this stage if you’d like.
- Serve with the slaw (or your other favorite sides), and enjoy!
