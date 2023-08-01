I can’t believe that this is my first cake recipe I’m sharing with all of you. Cake is my favorite thing to bake, and during the height of the pandemic, I was baking a cake at least twice a week. I wanted to really understand the science behind baking, and I wanted to get comfortable with the process. I was intimidated by baking — extremely nervous to mess something up. I’m also a perfectionist, so I wanted my cakes to look like they did on Instagram.

The reality is, that is not where you start when you just get into baking, but the goal is definitely achievable. This cake is a great beginner cake, however: It is a Bundt cake, which means no layering, no frosting.

This is a buttermilk Bundt cake ever so lightly flavored with cardamom and honey. My dad quickly declared this cake as his favorite cake and, for a year, would ask me to make him one almost every time I saw him.

The first time I made it, I didn’t make a caramel sauce to pour over the top, and while the cake was good, it was missing something. I can’t remember what inspired me to choose caramel as the pièce de résistance, but I am so glad that’s where we landed. The caramel is silky smooth and a little thicker than your typical caramel sauce, so it sits on top of the cake, instead of soaking in. Caramel and cardamom are such a match made in heaven, every bite tastes like perfection. On my last round of making this cake, I sprinkled a little flaky salt on top to balance out all of the sweetness, and that was when I felt like the recipe was complete.

_____

Honey Cardamom Cake With Caramel Sauce

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Bake time: about 1 hour

Cook time: 10 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Honey cardamom cake

1 cup salted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

⅓ cup honey (I like to use orange blossom honey, but any honey will work)

3 eggs, room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cardamom

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Caramel sauce

¼ cup salted butter

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

⅓ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Maldon salt, optional

STEPS

Honey cardamom cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray, and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on high speed until light and fluffy. Add honey, and continue whipping on high speed until incorporated. Add eggs, one at a time, making sure to beat until incorporated after each addition. In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients together. In a measuring cup, mix buttermilk and vanilla extract together. Reduce the speed of the mixer to low. Add dry ingredients and wet ingredients, alternating, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. (Note: This typically looks like adding ⅓ of the dry ingredients, then half of the wet ingredients, then repeat until everything has been incorporated.) Mix until just combined. Pour the cake batter into the prepared Bundt pan, and tap on the counter a couple of times to release any air bubbles. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool in the Bundt pan for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cake stand and topping with caramel (see below).

Caramel sauce

Melt butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until combined and the mixture is smooth. Add the heavy cream and bring to a simmer, whisking constantly. Remove the sauce from the heat, and add in sifted powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and quickly whisk until the sauce is smooth and all ingredients are incorporated. Let cool for 1 to 2 minutes. Pour over cake, and top with flaky Maldon salt if your heart desires.

Enjoy!