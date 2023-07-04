I know banana bread was a viral pandemic recipe, but it’s also a comfort food favorite. Honestly, what’s better than looking over at a bunch of bananas you bought at the grocery store last week that didn’t quite make it into your morning smoothie but are now perfectly ripe for a delicious baked treat? I might also only buy bananas just to make banana bread — and that’s OK, too.
This recipe uses salted browned butter to inject some decadence to an otherwise basic dish. The browned butter adds a nutty flavor, and the slight saltiness of the butter elevates the dish entirely. I could write a love letter to salted butter, but let’s reserve that for another day. You’ll note that I have mix-ins as optional. That’s because there is something about a perfectly plain banana bread that is just divine. But if nuts, chocolate chips or additional chunks of banana are your thing, definitely add them — it will only take this stellar recipe and make it better!
_____
Browned Butter Banana Bread
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Servings: 1 loaf
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup salted butter, room temperature
- 4 overripe bananas
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Optional add-ins
- ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
STEPS
- Grease a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium-sized pan over medium heat, add 1 cup of butter and allow it to begin melting. Browning butter takes time, so you just need to let it do its thing. Once it melts completely, it will start to bubble and foam a bit and then the milk solids will separate from the butter. Swirl the butter in the pan. The milk solids will be underneath the foam, and might be hard to see. Once you can see that the milk solids have turned slightly brown, pull the browned butter off the stove, and let cool. You should have about ¾ of a cup of browned butter, give or take.
- In a small bowl, mash bananas. Then whisk sugar, eggs, and vanilla bean paste into the mashed bananas and set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients — flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
- Mix in the cooled brown butter into the banana and egg mixture and make sure everything is completely combined.
- Combine the dry ingredients and wet ingredients and any additional add-ins until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
- Pour into your baking dish and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes; a toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean.
- Cool in pan for 10 to 15 minutes, turn out and serve warm. I like to serve mine with a swipe of butter and some flaky Maldon salt.
