I know banana bread was a viral pandemic recipe, but it’s also a comfort food favorite. Honestly, what’s better than looking over at a bunch of bananas you bought at the grocery store last week that didn’t quite make it into your morning smoothie but are now perfectly ripe for a delicious baked treat? I might also only buy bananas just to make banana bread — and that’s OK, too.

This recipe uses salted browned butter to inject some decadence to an otherwise basic dish. The browned butter adds a nutty flavor, and the slight saltiness of the butter elevates the dish entirely. I could write a love letter to salted butter, but let’s reserve that for another day. You’ll note that I have mix-ins as optional. That’s because there is something about a perfectly plain banana bread that is just divine. But if nuts, chocolate chips or additional chunks of banana are your thing, definitely add them — it will only take this stellar recipe and make it better!

_____

Browned Butter Banana Bread

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Servings: 1 loaf

INGREDIENTS

1 cup salted butter, room temperature

4 overripe bananas

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Optional add-ins

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

STEPS