I was never a huge fan of asparagus until my mom put blanched asparagus on a charcuterie board, and my mind was blown. It is such a simple and easy preparation, and the asparagus stays bright and crisp. I realize now that the reason I don’t usually like asparagus is that it is often limp and overcooked. Quickly blanching and then tossing the vegetable in an ice bath helps to maintain its snap, which for me is a win.

Have fun with this recipe when you make it. It can literally take the shape of whatever you want. I chose this Middle Eastern inspiration because I love the bright flavor of sumac and the Aleppo pepper adds the perfect amount of heat to complement the zesty tartness of the lemon juice. The lemon zest adds a sweetness that pairs nicely with the bitterness of the asparagus. Basically, all of these ingredients together are a perfect match.

I recently served this alongside a charcuterie board and tea sandwiches at a garden party to celebrate National Rosé Day. Adding this to your summer recipe lineup will be a good idea for everyone, I promise!

Summer Asparagus

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Storage note: This keeps in the refrigerator, in an airtight container, for 3 days.

INGREDIENTS

10 cups water

2 tablespoons salt

1 pound asparagus

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

¼ teaspoon sumac

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of ½ lemon

Olive oil

STEPS

Bring water and salt to a boil in a large pot. The water should taste salty; this will help flavor the asparagus. Trim the asparagus and add to the boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green. Remove the asparagus from the water and transfer to an ice bath, until the asparagus is cooled. Toss the asparagus in pepper, Aleppo pepper, sumac, lemon zest, lemon juice and olive oil. Serve cold.

Enjoy!