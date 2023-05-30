​​Well, I’m officially at that age: All my friends and family are having their first child. I’ve always joked I would be the cool rich aunt who took the kids to Disney; I just didn’t know it was right around the corner.

The ones closest to me are spread all over the United States — this recipe is a love letter to my friends whose life events I wasn’t there for.

Among Southerners, when you go to a baby shower or a sip and see, we expect two things: meatballs and that sorbet baby shower punch. I have yet to go to a baby shower without seeing those two items.

Traditionally, baby shower meatballs are made with grape jelly, barbecue sauce and frozen meatballs thrown in a slow cooker and cooked for a few hours. The flavors marry together and create a sweet and smoky sauce.

My meatballs are an elevated version, using a homemade barbecue sauce and fig jam, giving a subtle sweetness. In this recipe, I added Hennessy cognac, another baby shower classic in some circles. As the flavors entangle in the slow cooker, you are left with a sweet and spicy barbecue meatball.

Whether at a potluck or family meal, these explosions of flavor will have you going back for seconds!

_____

Baby Shower Meatballs

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2-4 hours

Servings: About 40 meatballs

INGREDIENTS

4 New Mexico chilies, dried and stems removed

4 árbol chilies, dried and stems removed

½ cup plus 3 tablespoons fig jelly

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1-inch thumb of ginger, minced

1 cinnamon stick

2 tablespoons dried thyme

1 tablespoon onion powder

½ tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons black powder

1 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

2 teaspoons paprika

About 2 bags (I used 22-ounce bags) of frozen fully cooked meatballs (vegetarian meatballs work, too)

½ cup Hennessy (any cognac works), optional

Note: Those who are spice-sensitive should cut chilies in half, or forgo altogether. A teaspoon of red pepper flakes will help balance flavor.

STEPS