Well, I’m officially at that age: All my friends and family are having their first child. I’ve always joked I would be the cool rich aunt who took the kids to Disney; I just didn’t know it was right around the corner.
The ones closest to me are spread all over the United States — this recipe is a love letter to my friends whose life events I wasn’t there for.
Among Southerners, when you go to a baby shower or a sip and see, we expect two things: meatballs and that sorbet baby shower punch. I have yet to go to a baby shower without seeing those two items.
Traditionally, baby shower meatballs are made with grape jelly, barbecue sauce and frozen meatballs thrown in a slow cooker and cooked for a few hours. The flavors marry together and create a sweet and smoky sauce.
My meatballs are an elevated version, using a homemade barbecue sauce and fig jam, giving a subtle sweetness. In this recipe, I added Hennessy cognac, another baby shower classic in some circles. As the flavors entangle in the slow cooker, you are left with a sweet and spicy barbecue meatball.
Whether at a potluck or family meal, these explosions of flavor will have you going back for seconds!
_____
Baby Shower Meatballs
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 2-4 hours
Servings: About 40 meatballs
INGREDIENTS
- 4 New Mexico chilies, dried and stems removed
- 4 árbol chilies, dried and stems removed
- ½ cup plus 3 tablespoons fig jelly
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 1-inch thumb of ginger, minced
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 tablespoons dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- ½ tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons black powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- About 2 bags (I used 22-ounce bags) of frozen fully cooked meatballs (vegetarian meatballs work, too)
- ½ cup Hennessy (any cognac works), optional
Note: Those who are spice-sensitive should cut chilies in half, or forgo altogether. A teaspoon of red pepper flakes will help balance flavor.
STEPS
- Bring at least 3 cups of water to a rapid boil. Add all dried peppers to the boiling water. Let cook for 5 minutes. Set up a blender nearby. Remove softened peppers and place in the blender. Pour 1½ cups of pepper water into the blender. Blend on high until smooth. Pour blended peppers into the slow cooker.
- Whisk in all remaining ingredients except for meatballs and cognac (if using). Mix in the meatballs, coating as best you can. Cook in the slow cooker at its high setting for 2 hours or at its low setting for 4 hours. If you’re using cognac: On the high setting, add cognac 30 minutes before done; on the low setting, add 1 hour before done. (Mixing the meatballs at least once will help incorporate the juices.)
- Keep warm, serve on a platter to share, in a sandwich or on rice with vegetables for a family meal.
