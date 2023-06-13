Two years ago, Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. For well over a century, Black Americans have celebrated on June 19, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Texas in 1865. Meanwhile, many non-Black folks learned about the holiday and its history for the first time. In honor of that history and in celebration of Juneteenth, I wanted to talk about the American, Southern, soul food classic: fried chicken.

Like many Southern celebrations, food is the focus. Although my mom didn’t cook much fried chicken, my Aunt Carol was ruthless behind the stove. From a young age, I watched her fry golden pieces that were crispy and succulent. Every family gathering included fried chicken — even Thanksgiving and Christmas. I still remember going back to college with bags filled with leftover fried chicken from Thanksgiving; being able to have some Southern comfort food in upstate New York was always a welcome treat. This inspired me to finally learn how to fry chicken and overcome my fear of hot oil. With Aunt Carol’s tips and tricks, I’ve been able to make good classic fried chicken anytime!

While fried chicken is often a cheap meal today, enslaved people in the 16th and 17th centuries weren’t allowed to raise the most expensive meats — but they could raise chickens. This allowed African Americans to generate some extra income by selling fresh and cooked poultry. Due to chicken being used for commerce, fried chicken was strictly a dish for special celebrations. This is why you may still hear some older generations refer to it as “Gospel Bird,” usually eaten during family supper after Sunday service. You may also notice many soul food places have fried chicken as a Sunday special.

There are many different ways to fry a piece of chicken. Historically, American Southern fried chicken is a merger of Scottish and West African variants: The former was fried bare in fat, while the latter was seasoned, battered and fried in palm oil. This recipe is for buttermilk fried chicken. Rather than injecting the meat with a saline solution, you use a buttermilk marinade to achieve juicy, flavorful chicken.

With each crispy, golden bite of this buttermilk fried chicken, we celebrate the bonds that have been forged through generations. It is a reminder that in the face of adversity, our ancestors found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of a shared meal. Together, we honor our heritage and the legacy of those who have paved the way. May this recipe serve as a symbol of the enduring spirit of togetherness, the strength found within our community and the importance of gathering around the table to create lasting memories. Happy Juneteenth!

_____

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Preparation time: 4 hours

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

Buttermilk marinade (plus chicken)

1 quart buttermilk

½ tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

2 tablespoons hot sauce (Frank’s, tabasco, Cholula, etc.)

4.5~ pounds of bone-in chicken pieces (thighs, wings, etc.)

Dry dredge

3 cups flour

½ cup cornstarch

½ tablespoon white pepper

½ tablespoon paprika

½ tablespoons cayenne

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 teaspoon basil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons dried sage

1 teaspoon celery salt

½ tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon mustard powder

1 tablespoon dill

For cooking

Frying oil (peanut, vegetable)

Salt

Honey hot sauce

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup Frank’s Hot Sauce

STEPS

Fried chicken

Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl (big enough to hold milk and chicken) or a large double-bagged seal-top bag, combine buttermilk, black pepper, salt and hot sauce. Pat the chicken and remove any excess fat or skin from chicken pieces. Add the chicken to the bowl or bag. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit in the fridge for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Dredge the chicken: Set up two wire racks on a cookie sheet. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk. (Auntie tip: Use double-bagged large paper bags to dredge the chicken.) Mix flour, cornstarch, herbs and spices in a paper bag, seal-top bag or large bowl. (Auntie tip: Use double-bagged large paper bags to dredge the chicken.) Place the chicken, a few pieces at a time, in the mix and toss (or shake, if using bags) to coat the chicken. Shake the excess flour off and place chicken on one of the cooking grates. Repeat with the remaining chicken until done. Let the chicken sit for at least 30 minutes (up to an hour). Heat the oil: While the chicken rests, in a deep fryer or large Dutch oven, heat 2-3 inches oil to 350 degrees. (You can also heat the oven to 200 degrees to keep the chicken warm if cooking in batches.) When the oil reaches temperature, gently drop pieces of chicken into oil. Be sure to avoid crowding the pot; chicken pieces should be able to move freely. Try to cook similar types or size pieces together. Place done pieces on the unused cooking grate. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt immediately out of the oil. Chicken internal temperature should be 165F. Dark meat takes about 12-14 minutes and white meat takes 8-10 minutes. Place chicken on a wire rack.

Honey hot sauce