Over the past seven months, this Neighborhood Eats beat has covered so many wonderful neighborhood restaurants around the Seattle area. We figured we’d take a look back through the archive to see how they’re doing. Many of these restaurants are still operating through the coronavirus pandemic, offering takeout and limited delivery. For anyone craving wood-fired pizza, Filipino adobo chicken, pork belly tacos or massive halal steaks, look no further than this list.

As always, things are changing rapidly for many of these small-business owners. Please call or check websites for the most up-to-date information on operating hours and menu options.

NORTH

622 Fifth Ave S., Edmonds, 425-670-2222, barkadaedmonds.com

Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday for take-out. Call 30 minutes prior to preferred pickup time.

This Filipino restaurant in Edmonds is offering an abbreviated menu of appetizers (yes, that lemon-y garlic edamame, but also mac salad) and some larger plates like adobo chicken and pork belly sisig. Growlers and 32-ounce mason jars of beer are also available.

17171 Bothell Way N.E. Suite #A-016, Lake Forest Park, 206-440-0321, theeverestkitchen.com

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9:15 p.m. daily for pickup and delivery; call or order online.

You can still get the plump momo dumplings at this Lake Forest Park restaurant, specializing in Indian, Tibetan and Nepalese dishes. In fact, nearly the entire menu, from naan breads and tandoori meats to curries and mango kulfi, is available.

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds, 425-967-7267, bardojo.com

Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for pickup, call or order online.

508 Main St., Edmonds, 425-967-5329, marketfreshfish.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for pickup, call or order online.

Bar Dojo is offering an abbreviated menu of its modern Asian dishes. Pork belly tacos, loco moco, ahi nachos and more are all available along with bottles of wine and much of the kids menu (chicken katsu, sliders, stir-fry). Ordering online is encouraged, with the option to schedule pickup time in 15-minute increments.

The MAR-KET has oysters by the dozen, alongside chowder, fish tacos and a fried soft-shell crab in a bag. Additionally, nonseafood items like beer-battered haloumi and chips and a fried-chicken dinner (served with potatoes, gravy and pickled cucumbers) are also available.

Chef/owner Shubert Ho’s steakhouse Salt & Iron has primarily been converted into a community kitchen, putting together boxed lunches for area children and medical workers for free. Those interested in donating can add meals ($15) to orders online. A March 21 update on the restaurant group’s website reads: “We continue to see the generosity of the community reaching 479 contributed meals! Once we hit 500, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group is committed to donate 500 non-perishable items to local food banks. We would like to further this campaign of giving: FHRG will donate 500 additional meals to local seniors in need during this pandemic via the Edmonds Senior Center Non-Profit. We just ask the community make it their goal to raise 1000 total meals over the course of our closure.”

SOUTH

Altha’s Louisiana Cajun Seasonings & Spices

201 E. Meeker St., Kent, 253-719-2242, althascajunspices.com

Hours: Grocery store: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Deli: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m Monday-Saturday, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone running low on Cajun pantry staples like hot sauce, chicory coffee or frozen catfish can still stop at Altha’s Louisiana Cajun Seasonings & Spices in Kent. Additionally, a limited menu of po’boys, gumbo and étouffée is available in the deli. Call for availability, or check Facebook for the daily menu. Pickup only.

613 S. Third St., Renton; 425-291-7560, smokingmonkeypizza.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday for pickup. Delivery coming soon. Call to order.

Owner Sean Bullock says he’s putting in extra phone lines to accommodate orders at this Renton pizzeria. The full menu, from crispy cauliflower and Monkey Wings to the wall-to-wall Pep Perfection pepperoni pizza and stromboli, is available. Bullock says he hopes to add delivery in the next week. View the menu online and call the restaurant to order.

8455 S. 212th St, Kent, 253-395-7987, saya-restaurant.business.site

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday for pickup, call to order.

This longtime Thai favorite is serving its entire menu available for pickup, including the excellent supreme fried rice with pineapple and sausage, and the crispy fried chicken. There is no online ordering option; instead check out the menu on the website and call in an order, specifying your preferred pickup time.

21000 108th Ave. S.E., Kent; 253-277-2566; mazagrill.co

Hours: 12-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for pickup. Free delivery to Redmond addresses on Fridays, call to order.

This halal steakhouse in Kent is offering the entire menu available for takeout. Additionally, chef/owner Naseeruddin Chishti says he is adding more “budget-friendly” items in addition to the higher-end steaks. He’s also offering a 20% discount on bulk orders of five items or more. The menu is being updated daily on the Maza Grill website, call to order or with any questions.

819 Houser Way S., Renton; 425-254-0759, melrosegrill.com

Hours: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. daily for pickup. Call to order, beginning at 3 p.m.

An abbreviated menu of steakhouse classics is available daily from this Renton steakhouse. Yes, there is the stroganoff, but there’s also filet, New York, rib-eye and even an 18-ounce dry-aged, bone-in rib-eye ($50). All entrées come with choice of salad, potato and sautéed vegetables. Add-ons like king crab legs and tiger prawn skewers are also available, as is a limited beer and wine selection.

EASTSIDE

723 Ninth Ave, Kirkland, 425-298-0268, derumarket.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for curbside pickup, call to order.

This all-day cafe in Kirkland has created a drive-thru lane in the parking lot for easy curbside pickup. The breakfast menu (with pancakes, French toast and egg dishes) is available weekdays from 8-11 a.m. Brunch (with fried chicken and the wonderful poached eggs and hollandaise with seasonal vegetables) is offered weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch and dinner are served daily; lunch from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., dinner from 5-9 p.m. Choose from wood-fired pizza, salads and sandwiches.

145 N.W. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah; wearexochi.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Sandra Diaz no longer accepts cash at her Issaquah taco truck, but there’s plenty of hand sanitizer available after swiping your credit card. Her small menu of meat and vegetarian tacos de guisado is still available, and still changing weekly.

8125 161st Ave. N.E., Redmond; 425-883-7511, thebritishpantryltd.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for pickup

The restaurant and pub at the British Pantry in Redmond are both closed, but sausage rolls, meat pies and more are still available in the bakery and gift shop, open daily. Family-style shepherd’s pie served with or without peas and rolls are also available. Call to order in advance, curbside pickup is available.