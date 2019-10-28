Monday marks 100 years since Congress passed the 18th Amendment that started Prohibition, which banned the production, import, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in the United States.

To mark the anniversary of this day, liquor distributor Drizly has compiled a list of 10 of the most bizarre local alcohol regulations, and a Washington state law made the list.

From beer and soup brewing to wine and tea cups, here is the list of 10 wacky city and state laws. All but two are technically still in effect.

Washington state: It is against the law to destroy a beer bottle or cask.

Idaho: Only one in every 1,500 people is allowed a liquor license.

Kansas: It is illegal to serve wine in a tea cup (repealed).

Nebraska: Bar owners must simultaneously brew soup if they are selling beer (repealed).

Oklahoma: If a beer is more than 4% alcohol, it must be sold at room temperature.

Tennessee: Bar owners are not allowed to let patrons make loud or unusual noises.

Washington, D.C.: Santa Claus may not be used to sell alcohol.

North Carolina: Alcohol service at a bingo game is not allowed.

Connecticut: Town records cannot be kept where liquor is sold.

New York City: Law enforcement employees are prohibited from holding liquor licenses.

Drizly, which operates across the United States and Canada, sells booze via the internet and thus has to stay abreast of city and state alcohol regulations.

“As pioneers of adult beverage e-commerce, we treat regulations with the utmost seriousness. The 100th anniversary of Prohibition got us to thinking about what still might be on the books and see how far we’ve come since then,” Jaci Flug, Drizly’s vice president for regulatory and industry affairs, said in a news release.

“There is real legitimacy to some of these seemingly out-there laws. It does make you wonder if temperance advocates would have ever imagined tapping on a piece of glass to get their favorite libation delivered in under an hour. Highly unlikely, but fortunately, we’ve come a long way in protecting consumers and providing the convenience they’re seeking.”

Looking to celebrate the anniversary of Prohibition by raising a glass of no-longer-banned booze? Check out these recommendations from Seattle Times food & drink writers:

But remember, everything in moderation. Not to kill your buzz, but a study released in April 2019 challenged the long-held idea that having a drink or two per day could actually correlate with better health.

Information from The Associated Press and The Seattle Times’ archives is included in this report.