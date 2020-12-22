I would like to start a lobbying group that works to get those delicious goodies that only show up in the stores during the holiday season to be available year-round.

I’m looking at you, egg nog, pumpkin-spiced everything and, of course, panettone.

While we wait for my plan to unfold, I hope that you, like me, are using almost every eating opportunity to cook, bake and taste these once-a-year treats. On that note, my last sweet and decadent recipe of 2020 has to highlight candy canes, that elusive peppermint stick shaped like a shepherd’s crook that all but disappears with the new year.

These peppermint meringue cookies are a perfect addition to your Christmas candy baking repertoire.

Peppermint Meringue Cookies

Equipment:

Stand mixer, or very strong arms and wrists

Pastry bag or Ziploc bag

Baking sheet

Silicon baking mat or parchment paper

Ingredients:

4 egg whites, room temperature

1 cup sugar

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup white chocolate

1 teaspoon shortening

5 candy canes

Red food coloring

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Using your stand mixer, break your egg whites into the bowl, add the sugar and whip them on high. Add in your cream of tartar and salt. Beat the ingredients until you see stiff peaks. This will take about 10 minutes or so. Put a few drops of food coloring into a pastry or Ziploc bag with a small corner piece of the bag cut out to form a hole. Gently fold in your meringue mixture into the bag. Pipe out small/medium circles of the meringue onto a silicon mat or parchment paper. Bake your meringues for about 90 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the meringues cool to room temperature.

To make the candy cane dip:

Crush your candy canes inside a small Ziploc bag and pour into a small bowl. Put your chocolate in a microwave proof bowl and add the shortening. Melt the chocolate for about 90 seconds, stirring after it has melted. Dip each cookie into the melted chocolate and then into the candy canes. Gently place aside and allow to dry.

You can store your meringues in an air-tight container for up to two weeks!

Enjoy!