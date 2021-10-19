This chilly fall weather is inviting soup season to come and stay a while. So with great pleasure, I present to you a wonderful, comforting mushroom soup. Growing up, I absolutely hated mushrooms. I legitimately would not eat a dish AT ALL if mushrooms were part of it. (Like, I would not even pick the mushrooms out, I just straight up would not eat it!) I thought they were so gross. They were fungus, and grew in our yard, were poisonous, and I thought that was the most disgusting thing ever.

Fast forward to now, and I love mushrooms so much! A complete 180-degree change in perspective from my younger self. I love how they never leave me unsatisfied or disappointed. They are flavorful and filling. The BEST meat replacement for a #meatlessmonday option. I’m a huge fan now, and I wish I could tell 10-year-old me to just embrace the mushroom. But oh well, I’m glad I finally came around and figured it out.

This creamy mushroom soup is absolutely full of flavor and textures. The mushrooms are sliced, but not too thin — we don’t want to lose them as we sauté them in butter. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have sliced onions in this soup. Would they be overpowering? Would it make the soup too sweet? Should they be diced instead of sliced? In the end, I decided that the onions should be sliced, just like the mushrooms. I wanted consistency, and that is exactly what I got.

I do feel like the secret step in this dish is to sauté the spices with the mushrooms and the onions before adding any of the broth. It really helps to develop flavor and bring out the best of all the spicy mushroom goodness in this recipe. If you’re on the fence because you don’t like mushrooms, I say give this soup a try, and let me know what you think!

Spicy mushroom soup

Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons butter

1 medium yellow onion, sliced

2 teaspoons dill

2 teaspoons thyme

2 teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 pounds cremini mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons flour

2 ½ cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup heavy cream

Juice of ½ a lemon

¼ cup sour cream

Parsley for garnish

STEPS: