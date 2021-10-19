This chilly fall weather is inviting soup season to come and stay a while. So with great pleasure, I present to you a wonderful, comforting mushroom soup. Growing up, I absolutely hated mushrooms. I legitimately would not eat a dish AT ALL if mushrooms were part of it. (Like, I would not even pick the mushrooms out, I just straight up would not eat it!) I thought they were so gross. They were fungus, and grew in our yard, were poisonous, and I thought that was the most disgusting thing ever.
Fast forward to now, and I love mushrooms so much! A complete 180-degree change in perspective from my younger self. I love how they never leave me unsatisfied or disappointed. They are flavorful and filling. The BEST meat replacement for a #meatlessmonday option. I’m a huge fan now, and I wish I could tell 10-year-old me to just embrace the mushroom. But oh well, I’m glad I finally came around and figured it out.
This creamy mushroom soup is absolutely full of flavor and textures. The mushrooms are sliced, but not too thin — we don’t want to lose them as we sauté them in butter. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have sliced onions in this soup. Would they be overpowering? Would it make the soup too sweet? Should they be diced instead of sliced? In the end, I decided that the onions should be sliced, just like the mushrooms. I wanted consistency, and that is exactly what I got.
I do feel like the secret step in this dish is to sauté the spices with the mushrooms and the onions before adding any of the broth. It really helps to develop flavor and bring out the best of all the spicy mushroom goodness in this recipe. If you’re on the fence because you don’t like mushrooms, I say give this soup a try, and let me know what you think!
Spicy mushroom soup
Time: 40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium yellow onion, sliced
- 2 teaspoons dill
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 pounds cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 ½ cups vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- ¼ cup sour cream
- Parsley for garnish
STEPS:
- In a Dutch oven over medium heat, add butter, onions, all the spices and salt. Cook until onions are slightly softened and spices are aromatic.
- Add mushrooms. The pot will look really full, but everything will cook down.
- Sauté for 3 minutes.
- Add flour and sauté an additional minute.
- Add vegetable stock and Worcestershire sauce.
- Bring soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook for about 10 more minutes until soup has slightly thickened.
- Add heavy cream, lemon juice and sour cream. Stir to combine, and cook until heated through, another 2 minutes.
- Top with freshly chopped parsley and enjoy!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.