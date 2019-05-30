Virginia Inn

Two Capitol Grille veterans, bartender Karl Sexton and wine director Craig Perez, now run this century-old bar with a new happy hour; small plates ($3-$11) and seafood noshes from crabcakes to shrimp skewers. Unlike other spots around Pike Place Market, happy hour is also available outside along the sidewalk, a great people-watching spot during the summer. Selected beer and wines are $5-$6.50.

Happy hour daily 4-6 p.m., 1937 First Ave., Seattle; 206-728-1937, virginiainnseattle.com

Mala & Satay

For something different from all the nachos-and-slider specials around Amazonland, this Vietnamese bistro discounts its bar snacks — vegetarian options from tofu spring rolls ($3) to satay fried tofu ($6). For meat eaters, there are fish-sauce wings ($7) and Bo La Lot ($6), ground beef rolled in betel leaves and grilled. Mala & Satay is run by the same family behind the Asian fusion Meekong Bar in Belltown, which is known for its banh mi burgers. Mala & Satay also serves that “Meekong burger” with fries for $15.

Happy hour daily 4- 6 p.m. 224 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-466-2013, malasatayseattle.com

Marine Hardware

Ethan Stowell’s spot in the barhopping section of Ballard is opening earlier for happy hour now that we are approaching shorts-and-sandals weather. Some fancy pub grub: asparagus with fried duck egg, balsamic and pecorino Romano ($10); roasted bone marrow with horseradish gremolata, pickled red onion and crostini ($11); and polenta fritters with tomato sauce, fried sage and Parmigiano-Reggiano ($8). $5 beers and $7 wines.

Happy hour Wednesdays-Sundays 4-6 p.m.; 4741 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-257-4390, ethanstowellrestaurants.com

Eastside

The Slip

The burger spot with the great vista just got better with an al fresco happy hour. You get discounted drinks and noshes after sunset at its refurbished 36-seat patio with views of Lake Washington or the Marina Park Pavilion. One of the most scenic happy hours in Kirkland. Bar noshes from onion rings to pulled pork with fries go for $3.95-$7.95. Cocktails are $7.95.

Happy hour daily 9-11 p.m.; 80 Kirkland Ave., 425-739-0033 theslip2.com

Henry’s Tavern in Bellevue

This chain also has branches in Sodo and South Lake Union, but only its sports bar on the Eastside does all-day happy hour on Sundays at Lincoln Square South. Lots of discounted cocktails from $6.95-$8.95, but patrons come for the beer. (About 60 beers on taps, $1 off). Many bar food items are discounted under $8, but most patrons go for the cheeseburger special ($9.95 with fries).

Happy hour all day Sunday and from Mondays-Thursdays 3- 6 p.m., then again 9 p.m. to closing. On Fridays and Saturdays 3-6 p.m. and again 10 p.m. to closing. Lincoln Square South, on the third floor, 500 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; 425-697-9800, henrystavern.com