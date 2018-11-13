This stuffed, roasted squash — filled with a gorgeous mix of black rice, dried fruit and nuts, sauteed mushrooms, glazed red onions, roasted red peppers and baby spinach — can serve as a vegetarian main dish, or alongside a turkey.

Thanksgiving brings out the squash-stuffer in me — and in plenty of other cooks who welcome plant-based eaters (or just plain vegetable lovers) to the table. Last year, I filled small pumpkins with biryani. This year, I’m drawn to a more highly constructed (or at least stacked) approach — roasting a butternut squash in two lengthwise halves and then layering multiple filling elements between them.

The result is a beauty. Rather than hiding the stuffing inside, to be revealed only when it’s sliced open, this roast can show off most of the colorful things inside — a mixture of black rice, chestnuts, dried fruit and nuts; sauteed mushrooms; glazed red onions; roasted red peppers; and baby spinach. It’s a little like Christina Tosi’s famous “naked” cakes at Milk Bar, where the sides are left unfrosted.

The technique, from Gaz Oakley’s “Vegan Christmas” (Quadrille, 2018), also allows you to make sure the squash and all its fillings are cooked perfectly, and to do as much in advance as you’d like. You prepare them separately before assembling, then briefly roast the whole thing — held together with twine or skewers — just to warm it through for carving and serving.

I promise it will look great on your holiday table, whether it’s the centerpiece at a dinner solely for vegans and vegetarians, or alongside a turkey.

Stuffed Squash Roast

Makes 8 to 12 servings

You can make as many of the components in advance as you’d like and refrigerate them for up to a week before assembling for the final roasting.

Adapted from “Vegan Christmas: Over 70 Amazing Recipes for the Festive Season,” by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, 2018).

Ingredients for the squash

1 large (3-pound) butternut squash, washed and dried

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the glazed onions

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

Ingredients for the rice

1 cup cooked wild or black rice

⅓ cup dried apricots, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 cup whole cooked vacuum-packed chestnuts, chopped

½ cup mixed nuts, chopped

1 teaspoon dried sage

¼ teaspoon paprika

For the mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (about 4 ounces) cremini mushrooms, washed, dried and sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For assembly

¼ cup store-bought or homemade cranberry sauce

2 roasted red bell peppers (see note)

3 sundried tomatoes, rehydrated (if not oil-packed) and chopped

½ cup lightly packed baby-spinach leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1. For the squash: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a very sharp knife to split the squash in half lengthwise, then place the halves cut sides down on the baking sheet. Bake (middle rack) for 45 minutes, or until just soft when pierced through the skin with a skewer. Turn cut sides up, season lightly with salt and let cool while you prepare the remaining components.

2. For the glazed onions: Pour the oil into a large skillet over medium heat. When it shimmers, add the onion and cook, tossing frequently, until it starts to soften, 5 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and sugar, reduce the heat to medium low and cook until the onions are soft and the syrup is sticky, 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl, and rinse out the skillet.

3. For the rice: Combine the rice, chestnuts, apricots, nuts, lemon juice, sage, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper and paprika in a large bowl, stirring until thoroughly incorporated. Taste, and add more salt, as needed.

4. For the mushrooms: Set the rinsed-out skillet over medium heat and pour in the oil. When it shimmers, add the mushrooms and garlic; cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms soften and exude their liquid and it evaporates. Remove from the heat and season lightly with salt and pepper.

5. To assemble, scoop out the fibrous matter and seeds from the squash and discard (or save the seeds for another use), then scoop out a 2-inch channel of flesh, chop or break it up, and mix it into the rice. Spoon the cranberry sauce into one of the squash halves, spreading it thinly in the cavity. Add enough of the rice mixture so it is slightly mounded and rises above the edge of the squash; you can spoon any remaining rice on the squash’s serving platter.

6. Next, layer in this order: The roasted peppers, the glazed onions, the mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes.

7. Toss the spinach with the lemon juice, then scatter the leaves on top. Place the other squash half on top, cut side down, lightly pressing if needed to help balance the roast. Use skewers to secure it, or tie with kitchen twine in three evenly spaced spots. Return to the oven and bake (350 degrees) for an additional 15 minutes, or until the filling is heated through.

8. Remove the skewers or twine. Use a large serrated knife to cut the squash roast crosswise into 8 thick slices, or 12 thinner ones (depending on the appetite of your guests). Serve warm.

Note: To roast the bell peppers, position an oven rack 6 inches from the broiler element; preheat the broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the peppers on the baking sheet; broil until charred black on all sides, turning with tongs as needed. Transfer to a heatproof bowl and cover with a plate to steam. Once the peppers are cool enough to handle, rub off and discard the charred skins; also discard the stems and seeds.