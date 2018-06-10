SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A group of inmates in a drug rehabilitation program are learning to be chefs inside the Utah County Jail as they try to acquire a skillset that can help them lead a crime-free life when they get out of jail.

The Deseret News reports the inmates used to deal in drugs. Now, in the jail’s RISE program to rehabilitate drug offenders, they make food.

The kitchen inmates have made ribs, chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, chile verde, chile Colorado, plus a complement of baked goods.

The inmates’ supervisor, Deputy Jason Heidel, admits it took some time for the deputies to trust what they were eating and who was making it.

