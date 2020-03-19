Here are some of the restaurants that offering take-out and/or delivery options due to the recent ban on dining in. This list is not exhaustive and is subject to change. It will be updated as we learn of more options. If you’d like to submit a restaurant you don’t see on this list, please email weekend@seattletimes.com.

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for more information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments deliver only to a certain radius and some have modified their hours. Restaurants are listed alphabetically.

Take-Out

A+ Hong Kong Kitchen 419 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; 206-682-1267.

Bar Del Corso 3057 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; 206-395-2069.

Bateau 1040 E. Union St., Seattle; 206 900 8699.

Bellden Cafe 10527 Main St., Bellevue; 425-698-1597.

Bellevue Brewing Company 1820 130th Ave. N.E., Bellevue.

Carillon Kitchen 2240 Carillion Point, Kirkland at The Woodmark Hotel; 425-739-6363.

Canlis 2576 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; 206-283-3313.

Ballard/Capitol/Seattle/Coffee Works multiple locations.

Java Jahn 1428 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle; 206-789-9441.

Knee High Stocking Co. 1356 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206-979-7049.

Marjorie 1412 E. Union St.; 206-441-9842

Miro Tea 5405 Ballard Ave N.W., Seattle; 206-782-6832

Rachel’s Ginger Beer 1610 12th Ave., Seattle and 4626 26th Ave. N.E., Seattle;

Ristorante Machiavelli 1215 Pine St., Seattle; 206-621-7941

Rocket Taco 602 19th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-457-5355

Salt & Straw multiple locations.

Sazon Kitchen 7301 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-717-2827

Watson’s Counter 6201 15th Ave N.W., Seattle

Woodblock 6175 Cleveland Street, Suite 109, Redmond; 425-285-9458.

Delivery

Gourmondo 309 S Cloverdale St., Ste. B-3, Seattle; 206-587-0190.

Both

Bang Bang Cafe/Kitchen 2460 Western Ave., Seattle (Belltown); 206-448-2233 and 4219 S. Othello St., Seattle (Othello); 206-420-3146.

Buddha Bruddah 2201 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-556-4134.

Cafe Red 7148 Martin Luther king Jr., Seattle.

Ezell’s multiple locations.

Garlic Crush multiple locations.

Harry’s Fine Foods 601 Bellevue Ave. E., Seattle; 206-513-6279.

Jade Garden 424 7th Ave S., Seattle; 206-622-8181.

Kin Dee 2301 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-453-5514.

Marination multiple locations.

Mighty-O Donuts multiple locations.

Nue 1519 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-257-0312.

Other Coast Cafe multiple locations.

Spark Pizza Redmond 8110 164th Ave N.E., Redmond; 425-898-4021.