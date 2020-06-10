As more counties move into Phases 2 and 3, dine-in services at restaurants in and around the Seattle are are slowly starting back up. However, not all restaurants or patrons are ready. Here are some of the Seattle restaurants offering takeout, delivery and/or dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic. This list is not exhaustive and is subject to change. If you’d like to submit a restaurant you don’t see here, use the form at the bottom of this page. Due to a high volume of submissions, we may not get to your entry right away, but we are including as many as we can. (The Mayor’s office now has this handy map of restaurants offering delivery/takeout.)

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for more information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments deliver only within a certain radius and some have modified their hours.

KEY: TO= Takeout; DV= Delivery; DI= Dine-In

Loading…