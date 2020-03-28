By
Seattle Times news assistant

Here are some of the Seattle restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery options due to the recent ban on dining in because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This list is not exhaustive and is subject to change. If you’d like to submit a restaurant you don’t see here, use the form at the bottom of this page. Due to a high volume of submissions, we may not get to your entry right away, but we are including as many as we can.

Check websites/Facebook pages or call for more information on menu items, prices and more. Note that some establishments deliver only within a certain radius and some have modified their hours. 

 

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Yasmeen Wafai: 206-464-2757 or ywafai@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @Yasmeen_Wafai.

Most Read Life Stories