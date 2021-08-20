As Washington state’s coronavirus case numbers continue to tick upward amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, guidance for public life is evolving again. Beginning Aug. 23, a statewide mask mandate will take effect for everyone over the age of 5 in most public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

However, many restaurants, bars, and arts and entertainment venues in the Greater Seattle area are taking the extra precaution of requiring customers to show proof of vaccination as a condition for entry.

Sorted by neighborhood, here’s an updated list of venues that require proof of vaccination.

This interactive is based on the list compiled by a group of Seattle-area industry veterans who have, over the past few weeks, circulated a form that venues requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination can fill out.

The Seattle Times is using the list with permission from its creators, and we’ll be updating this interactive weekly.