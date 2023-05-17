I recently revealed myself as a brunch lover, and I’m not done loving on breakfast yet. This time around, I am gushing about an all-day breakfast menu. I don’t even need them to be extensive — just one or two dishes with eggs, and I’m sold! Fresh coffee or tea served past noon without it being a coffee shop. Chips and salsa alongside a breakfast burrito. Seems like a small ask?

I found two such spots in Renton that are crushing the all-day breakfast game. The first is Cafe Sabah, a sprawling Turkish restaurant on Sunset Boulevard Northeast complete with three dining rooms, a fireplace and dozens of gorgeously colored lamp chandeliers. The menu features a wide range of traditional Turkish dishes: kebab, kuru fasulye (a beef and white bean stew), pide and stuffed flatbreads called gozleme. All the breads are baked fresh each morning and, of course, there is a small but mighty all-day breakfast menu.

Even though it was after noon, I started with a Turkish coffee and ordered scrambled eggs with green peppers and tomatoes ($11.99) and the breakfast plate loaded with cheeses, olives, jam, honey butter, cucumbers, tomatoes, a hard-boiled egg, red pepper and lettuce ($19.99) plus cigar rolls ($12.99), a cheese pide ($14.99) and the chopped meat pide mevlana ($23.99).

It was a feast that fully celebrated cheese and bread. The scrambled eggs were like buttery little clouds, scooped up with wedges of fluffy pide. The basket of pide was also put to good use as a vessel to ferry all that feta, cheddar, Havarti and honey butter from the breakfast plate directly into my mouth. The breakfast plate in general was basically a giant snack tray filled with simple ingredients that felt indulgent, especially when bites of cheese and honey and bread were interspersed with sips of rich Turkish coffee.

The cigar rolls, stuffed with melted mozzarella wrapped around crisp, flaky phyllo, came with a tangy tzatziki. Forget breading, this is the only type of mozzarella stick I want moving forward. The cheese pide was good — I could’ve used more cheese (I know; I can’t believe it either) — but the pide mevlana, topped with rough chopped steak, cheese, peppers and onions, was a dream of a flatbread pizza. I was entirely too stuffed to think about dessert even though the baklava in the front case was mighty tempting, as was the larger menu.

The other all-day breakfast that knocked my socks off in Renton was at Taqueria El Gym, located in downtown Renton across the street from Erasmus the rooftop dragon. It’s a small space with just a handful of tables, but the chips are hot and fresh and the breakfast burritos weigh well over a pound.

I ordered the chilaquiles ($14.99) with green salsa, two carnitas tacos ($2.50/each) and a side of chips and salsa ($2.99); my friend had the breakfast burrito with al pastor ($9.99).

I was told the green chilaquiles were the less spicy of the two, but they were still adequately fiery, the chips doused in the vibrant, limey green sauce and topped with a layer of finely crumbled cheese and served with two fried eggs, a deep puddle of refried beans, sour cream, rice and chopped lettuce. It was big enough for two — especially when you count all the still-warm chips and pico I devoured while waiting.

The carnitas tacos had a generous mound of crispy, juicy pork made even juicier with liberal squirts of the flavorful housemade red and green salsas that were delivered with our meal. All the salsas here have balance and depth. There’s fire for sure but also excellent notes of citrus, a good amount of salt and lots of herbs. I did not grab a bite of the breakfast burrito, but was given an emphatic thumbs up from my friend.

My breakfast steam usually runs out by around 3 p.m., but if you’re into a breakfast-for-dinner vibe, both places are open at night. But between Cafe Sabah’s kebab plates and Taqueria El Gym’s extensive list of burritos, it might be tough to order eggs. Either way, I’ll be back to both spots.

Cafe Sabah 4201 Sunset Blvd. N.E., Renton; 425-572-6081; cafesabah.com

Taqueria El Gym 900 S. Third St., Suite B, Renton; 425-276-5579