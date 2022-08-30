Labor Day is around the corner, y’all, the last hurrah of summer vacation before the kids go back to school and the Seattle gray starts rolling in. For many, this is the last weekend the grill will be used. Holidays like this are for family and friends to enjoy one another’s company and the outdoors. Traditionally during Labor Day, you’d throw some brats, burgers or hot dogs on the grill. Well, let me introduce you to another American classic: the lowcountry boil. In the South, the lowcountry boil, or seafood boil, is the bat signal for everyone to come over. Some of my favorite memories happened around a propane tank boiling some crawdads, shrimp and sausage while telling funny stories with friends.

While crawdad season is earlier in the year, catfish fries and seafood boils happen year-round, special occasions or just for an excuse to get together. Seafood boils consist of four things: corn, potatoes, sausage and, of course, seafood. The stock is heavily seasoned with onions, garlic and your preferred spice blend. When you’re doing a seafood boil, it’s important to make sure your potatoes and onions are slightly precooked before adding in your seafood, as this will avoid overcooking your shrimp.

Traditionally a seafood boil is, well, boiled, but for Labor Day, I think some foil packets stuffed with deliciousness for the grill will do nicely. This whole meal can be done on the grill next to your hot dogs and hamburgers. If you use a wood or charcoal grill, place the packets “off heat,” meaning away from the hottest part of the grill where the most charcoal or wood is piled. Since we use the grill like an oven, if you choose to open your grill to cook additional food, like hot dogs, your cooking time may increase. These “seafood boil” packets are perfect for family grilling because they can be easily customized. The final product is a mouthwatering pouch of seafood and vegetables, with everything you need for a delectable low country boil.

_____

Lowcountry Boil

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 4

INGREDIENTS

½ stick of butter, melted

Olive oil (if you’re grilling)

1 pound shrimp, deveined and thawed (shells left on, optional)

4 links andouille sausage (16 ounces), cut into pieces (you can also use kielbasa)

4 stalks of corn, medium size, cut in half

2 pounds red potatoes, cut in half or into fourths, depending on the size

1 medium onion, cut into thick slices

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons oregano

6 cloves of garlic, minced

3 stalks of scallions

8 slices of lemon

1 cup of beer

Handful of parsley, chopped (for garnish)

STEPS

On the grill:

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 400 to 425 degrees). Combine all spices in bowl. Set side. Sprinkle shrimp with 2 tablespoons. Set aside. Cut 4 12-inch packages of heavy-duty aluminum foil. You can also double foil if you feel. Precook corn and potatoes: You can either drizzle corn and potatoes with olive oil and cook on grill for 5-8 minutes or you can boil corn and potatoes for 10 minutes. Place precooked corn and potatoes into bowl, drizzle with 2-3 tablespoons of melted butter. Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of seasoning mix. Feel free to add any leftover seasoning mix. Evenly divide corn and potatoes onto one side of aluminum foil sheet. Add shrimp and sausage to packets. Evenly divide garlic into packets. Put 2 lemon slices in each packet. Pour ¼ cup of beer into each packet, and drizzle remaining butter into packet. Fold foil sheet and seal edges. If the packet is too full and you cannot fold the sheet, use a second foil sheet and seal edges. Place on grill and cover. Cook for 20-25 minutes until shrimp is done and potatoes are tender. Remove from grill, open each packet and garnish with parsley and hot sauce for an added kick.

For the oven: