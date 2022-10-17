I tasted a delicious salmon infused with a flavorful teriyaki sauce at the Vale Food Co. in Miami, a healthy, fast casual restaurant. I asked Sunny Ilyas, CEO of Vale Food, how it was made. His answer was a form of reverse searing. First, the salmon is baked in the oven for a few minutes, and then it’s sautéed in the sauce. It’s a quick and easy method and a great new way to make moist, flavor-packed salmon.
Pasta with snow peas finishes the dish. After they’re boiled, they’re finished in the same skillet used for the salmon to pick up the teriyaki flavor.
Helpful hints:
- You can use any type of pasta for the side dish.
- Look for a reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce in the market.
- You can use four crushed garlic cloves instead of minced garlic.
Countdown:
- Preheat oven
- Prepare all ingredients
- Roast salmon in oven
- While salmon roasts, make pasta and snow peas
- Finish salmon dish
Shopping list:
To buy: ¾-pound salmon fillet, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 bottle reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce, 1 container minced garlic, ½-pound snow peas, 1 box angel hair pasta
Staples: salt and black peppercorns
_____
Teriyaki Salmon
Yield: 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
- ¾-pound salmon fillet
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided use
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- ¼ cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce
STEPS
- Preheat oven to 175 degrees.
- Place salmon on a small baking sheet and spoon ½ tablespoon oil on each side. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Bake the salmon for 15 minutes; a meat thermometer should read 125 to 130 degrees.
- Meanwhile, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil to a small skillet with the minced garlic and teriyaki sauce. Place over medium-low heat.
- Add the salmon and spoon the sauce over the top. Cook gently for 3 to 4 minutes for the salmon to absorb the teriyaki flavor.
- Divide between two dinner plates and spoon any remaining sauce on top.
- Keep the skillet to finish the pasta and snow peas.
Per serving: 416 calories (57% from fat), 26.6 g fat (5 g saturated, 11 g monounsaturated), 87 mg cholesterol, 37.7 g protein, 4.8 g carbohydrates, 0.2 g fiber, 402 mg sodium.
Pasta and Snow Peas
Yield: 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
- ¼-pound angel hair pasta
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- ½-pound snow peas, trimmed (2 cups)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
STEPS
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add pasta, cook 2 minutes.
- Add the snow peas and drain.
- Toss with sesame oil.
- Add to the same skillet used for the salmon. Toss over medium heat for 2 minutes.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove to dinner plates and with the salmon.
Per serving: 57 calories (11% from fat), 3.2 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 1.0 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.2 g protein, 47.3 g carbohydrates, 3.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.