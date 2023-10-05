Oktoberfest beers and pumpkin ales have become synonymous with the autumn drinking season in the United States, but in the Pacific Northwest — especially Seattle — fresh hop beers rule in the fall.

Also called “wet-hopped beers,” fresh hop beers are the star attraction on brewery tap lists across Western Washington at this time of year. This is harvest season, so you will spot fresh hop beers at local bars at least until the end of the month, if not into the first week of November.

Arguably, no other state can claim to make fresh hop beers better, cheaper or fresher than Washington, because we hold the home-field advantage: The Yakima Valley is the hops capital of the world.

Just about every morning at sunrise come harvest season, Seattle-area brewers head east across the Cascades to one of the hop farms in the Yakima Valley, where thousands of 20-foot stalks are chopped from trellises for their aromatic cones.

The vegetal, resinous scent after harvest — similar to a fresh-mowed lawn — is what brewers try to harness into a “fresh beer.” One of the most distinctive brews in the country, fresh hop beers brim with bright floral and citrusy notes, without the sharp bitter finish found in a typical IPA.

The prestigious Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Festival on Oct. 7 will draw beer aficionados from across the country, but you don’t have to drive far for world-class fresh hops. Some of the best fresh hop beers reside in our backyard. Here are five spots to check out this month.

Reuben’s Brews

5010 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle (Ballard); reubensbrews.com

A boldface name in the Ballard Brewery District, Reuben’s Brews amped up fresh hop production this season and still sold out of its fresh lager and pilsner in record time, though the latter is still available in cans. The good news is that Reuben’s plans to release two to three fresh hazy and West Coast-style IPAs on tap every day. Psst: If you don’t want to deal with long lines or you’re worried the taproom will sell out, check the brewery website in mid-October. That’s when Reuben’s plans to unveil the opening of a new tasting room in Fremont, with fresh beers on tap.

Fremont Brewing

1050 N. 34th St., Seattle (Fremont); 206-420-2407; fremontbrewing.com/taplist

This is the home of the most popular fresh hop beers in the Seattle area. Fremont Brewing showcases a flight of its acclaimed fresh hop lineup at its beer garden, which is a good place to sample one of the legends in the Seattle fresh hop scene. The flight of five includes Blue is the New Green, Hazy Cowiche, Cowiche Canyon, Field to Ferment and Head Full of Fresh Hop. Fremont Brewing also canned its popular fresh hops, if you want beers to-go.

Cloudburst Brewing

2116 Western Ave., Seattle (Belltown), and 5456 Shilshole Ave. N.W., Seattle (Ballard); cloudburstbrew.com

When it comes to hoppy beers, Cloudburst’s Steve Luke is one of the most respected brewers in the Pacific Northwest. The fresh hop season is when the nationally acclaimed brewer shines. Cloudburst will sell four to six wet-hopped ales at its tasting rooms (in Ballard and near Pike Place Market in Belltown) throughout October. Mark your calendar: On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Luke will release a new fresh hop beer called Yakima Caviar, made with Citra hops from Loftus Ranches in Yakima. This beer is expected to be one of the most sought-after suds releases this fall.

The Growler Guys

8500 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle; 206-522-2337; thegrowlerguys.com/locations/seattle-northeast

A well-kept secret with one of the best fresh hop lineups around town, this Lake City taproom boasts 25 fresh hop ales from around the Pacific Northwest. Throughout October, The Growler Guys will feature fresh beers from 30 breweries in Washington and Oregon, from Matchless Brewing in Tumwater, Thurston County, to Fort George in Astoria, Ore. This North Seattle taproom expects to go through 120 kegs this month, but vows to have at least 20 fresh hop beers on tap every day until at least Oct. 15.

Brouwer’s Cafe

400 N. 35th St., Seattle (Fremont); 206-267-2437; brouwerscafe.com

Arguably the most popular local bar with beer geeks and hopheads during hop season, this Fremont drinking den showcases at least 10 fresh hops on tap until the end of October, including brews from Stoup Brewing in Ballard, Bale Breaker Brewing Co. of Yakima and the underrated Varietal Beer Co. of Sunnyside, Yakima County. Brouwer’s will also unveil a fresh hop version of its popular anniversary double IPA next week.