Let’s talk pasta! Pasta dishes are my favorite no-brainer, quick dishes. Many times I find myself making a quick classic tomato red sauce, but there is another lesser-known red sauce that deserves some attention: romesco. Not to be confused with the vegetable romanesco, romesco is a sauce that originated in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain, in the 18th century when the fishermen in the area used it to garnish fish.

Romesco uses grilled red peppers, nuts, tomatoes, garlic and spices to make a fresh and slightly spicy red sauce. It doesn’t need to be cooked and comes together in minutes!

Due to romesco’s peppery flavors, I decided to pair this dish with burrata cheese. Burrata cheese is all the rage now; you’ve probably seen it served with bread at local restaurants. Burrata is a cow’s milk cheese made from mozzarella and filled with stracciatella, giving the cheese a soft texture and unique flavor.

Adding the burrata to the pasta gives the pasta a creamy, cheesy texture that complements the tanginess found in the romesco sauce, making this the perfect dish to welcome spring!

Romesco Pasta With Burrata

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

1 16-ounce jar roasted red peppers (drained)

2 thick slices of bread, lightly toasted (about 2 ounces)

3 Roma tomatoes (about 1 pound)

½ cup almonds (pine nuts or hazelnuts also works)

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)

1½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1½ teaspoons salt

6 cloves of garlic, 3 smashed and 3 thinly sliced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (as needed)

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound pasta

Neutral oil

4-6 burrata balls (4 ounces each)

Parmesan cheese (for garnish), optional

STEPS