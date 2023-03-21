Let’s talk pasta! Pasta dishes are my favorite no-brainer, quick dishes. Many times I find myself making a quick classic tomato red sauce, but there is another lesser-known red sauce that deserves some attention: romesco. Not to be confused with the vegetable romanesco, romesco is a sauce that originated in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain, in the 18th century when the fishermen in the area used it to garnish fish.
Romesco uses grilled red peppers, nuts, tomatoes, garlic and spices to make a fresh and slightly spicy red sauce. It doesn’t need to be cooked and comes together in minutes!
Due to romesco’s peppery flavors, I decided to pair this dish with burrata cheese. Burrata cheese is all the rage now; you’ve probably seen it served with bread at local restaurants. Burrata is a cow’s milk cheese made from mozzarella and filled with stracciatella, giving the cheese a soft texture and unique flavor.
Adding the burrata to the pasta gives the pasta a creamy, cheesy texture that complements the tanginess found in the romesco sauce, making this the perfect dish to welcome spring!
Romesco Pasta With Burrata
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
- 1 16-ounce jar roasted red peppers (drained)
- 2 thick slices of bread, lightly toasted (about 2 ounces)
- 3 Roma tomatoes (about 1 pound)
- ½ cup almonds (pine nuts or hazelnuts also works)
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)
- 1½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 6 cloves of garlic, 3 smashed and 3 thinly sliced
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (as needed)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 pound pasta
- Neutral oil
- 4-6 burrata balls (4 ounces each)
- Parmesan cheese (for garnish), optional
STEPS
- In a food processor, pulse the roasted peppers, bread, tomatoes, almonds, parsley, vinegar, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt and 3 smashed garlic cloves. Continue running the food processor and stream in olive oil; process until smooth. Season with additional salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
- Cook the pasta as instructed, but remove from water 2 minutes before al dente. Reserve ¼ cup of pasta water.
- Heat a large skillet (preferably one with a lip) over medium-low heat. Add 2 teaspoons of neutral oil. Add thinly sliced garlic and saute 1-2 minutes, trying not to brown. Add romesco sauce and saute for 5 minutes until fragrant. Add pasta and the reserved pasta water. Break up 1-2 burrata balls into the pasta. Let the pasta simmer, stirring occasionally while the burrata balls melt into the pasta and the pasta becomes al dente, 8-10 minutes.
- Serve pasta hot in a bowl or plate, top with burrata balls and garnish with Parmesan. Enjoy!
