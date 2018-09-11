One of the world’s best sparkling wine regions is 25 years old this year.

One of the world’s best sparkling wine regions is 25 years old this year.

Well, sort of. It’s called Trento DOC (Denominazione di origine controllata), and it lies within the larger region of Trentino-Alto Adige in northeastern Italy, in the shadows of the craggy Dolomite Mountains and approaching the shores of the Alpine Lake Garda. Vineyards for these wines sit anywhere from about 650 to 2,600 feet elevation.

Although wine has been made in the area for thousands of years and sparkling wine is believed to have been made there since the mid-19th century, you could say that the local modern sparkling wine tradition began in 1902. This is when Giulio Ferrari, a local enologist, traveled to France to take some winemaking notes. While he was there, certain aspects of the Champagne region reminded him of home, and when he returned, he tried his hand at a sparkling wine of his own. You could say that this led to the birth of modern-day sparkling wine in Trentino (the southern half of the Trentino-Alto Adige region), and today, Ferrari’s namesake winery continues to thrive.

Sparkling wines from this area received their DOC status in 1993. Of course, high-quality sparkling wines were being produced before then, but since the wines received official DOC status, the quality has consistently gone up across the board, so much so that a local governing organization took the words “Trento” and “DOC” and combined them to come up with a single word that would make their wines more recognizable to consumers. It’s pronounced just the way it looks. Today, Trentodoc wines are among Italy’s, and the world’s, finest sparkling wines.

The Trento DOC covers all of Trentino, just as the Trentino DOC does. The difference is, the Trento DOC includes sparkling wine only, and those wines are made in the traditional Champagne method, via secondary fermentation in the bottle, which Italians call “metodo classico.” Today about 50 wineries carry the Trentodoc logo on their labels. Because the word is meant to create brand recognition — the campaign is still in force — we consumers get to enjoy reasonable prices. It’s not as if Trentodoc wines fly below the radar — or that they are a steal. But they are not household names in the United States — and that reality is reflected nicely in many of their bottle prices. Good, reliable Trentodoc wines can often be had for somewhere around $20.

Using mostly chardonnay and pinot noir, with pinot blanc and pinot meunier allowed, the sparkling whites and rosés of Trento offer bright acidity and heady notes of everything from bread crust, wildflowers and stone fruits to tropical fruits and vanilla. These are wines that, like many other high-quality sparkling wines, will pair well with a wide array of foods and will be a treat to drink on their own — as apertifs or celebration-enhancers. Despite their crisp acidity, there is a softness to many of these wines.

Trentodoc wines labeled brut have undergone a minimum of 15 months of aging. The next category up is “millesimato,” which have been aged for 24 months. At the top of the aging hierarchy are riserva wines, which have been aged for at least 36 months. Riserva wines can be pricey, but the majority of Trentodoc wines are immensely affordable considering the quality they offer.

Below are notes from a recent tasting of Trentodoc sparkling wines. They are listed in ascending order according to price and style (white followed by rosé). More than half of the dozen wines listed here retail for $23 or less.

White

2010 Altemasi Brut Millesimato. With notes of fennel, apricot, peach, vanilla and nuts, this wine’s lively bubbles gave it a creamy mouthfeel. $18

2012 Madonna Delle Vittorie Brut Millesimato. Vanilla, apricot and bread crust lead to tropical fruit and a hint of lime on the finish. $18

2014 Revi Dossagio Zero Millesimato. A 75/25 blend of chardonnay and pinot noir, this bone-dry wine brims with apple, pear, anise and pleasantly tart citrus. $19

Cantina d’Isera 1907 Brut. Bright stone fruits, ripe apple, herbs, vanilla and a streak of citrus leads to a lingering toasted-nut finish. $21

Ferrari NV Brut. This lively, refreshing wine, made of 100 percent chardonnay, is full of lemon, lime, apple and toasty bread crust. $22

2014 Borgo dei Posseri Tananai Brut Millesimato. Gooseberry, kiwi and other tropical fruits are followed by stone fruits, lime and wet-stone minerality in this 70/30 chardonnay-pinot noir blend. $23

2011 Letrari Brut Riserva. This creamy yet refreshing 60/40 blend of chardonnay and pinot noir offers up vanilla, nuts, apple skin and bright tropical fruits. $26

Moser 51,151 Brut. Floral, with notes of peach, anise and pear, this lip-smacking wine was soft and velvety, wrapped in toasted bread crust. $27

Cesarini Sforza 1673 Extra Brut Riserva. Maple fudge and honey aromas led to apple skin, ripe apricot, steely minerality, mouth-filling softness and a distinct, nutty finish. $30

RosÉ

2013 Rotari Brut Rosé. Made of pinot noir and chardonnay, this one is full of strawberry, herbal notes, ripe cherry, lively creamy bubbles and lip-smacking freshness. $18

Casata Monfort Brut Rosé. Strawberry, raspberry and apple mingle with nuts and a streak of citrus in this 50/50 blend of pinot noir and chardonnay. $26

2013 Maso Martis Extra Brut Riserva Rosé. Fennel and herbal notes commingle with strawberry, tart cherry, raspberry and a touch of salinity in this fresh and lively wine. $36