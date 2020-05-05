With the coronavirus pandemic going on and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order extended, celebrating mom is going to look a little different this year. Luckily, even if you haven’t yet perfected your breakfast-in-bed game, there are plenty of restaurants in the Seattle area putting together everything from quiche and ricotta pancakes to mimosa and Bloody Mary kits.

Not a brunch person? Seattle restaurants have got that covered, too, with dinner specials (and so much wine!) running the gamut from braised short ribs to vegetable lasagna.

Here are 15 options for treating mom this Sunday. After all, food is love.

The Attic at Salish Lodge

Marvel at the splendor of Snoqualmie Falls on your way in or out as you pick up takeout from The Attic at the historic Salish Lodge. Place orders by noon May 5 for pickup Saturday between 3-5 p.m. or Sunday from 9-11 a.m. Options include ham or vegetable quiche for breakfast or a dinner of fennel-roasted pork loin with a strawberry quinoa salad and biscuit.

6501 Railroad Ave., #102, Snoqualmie; 800-272-5474; salishlodge.com/attic

Ben Paris

Although the supper club at this swanky downtown dining room is on hold, Mother’s Day brings special brunch offerings such as ricotta pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and andouille and grits, available from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. There’s also a “family style for two” dinner special featuring red-wine braised short ribs and spring vegetables ($54) available from 5-8 p.m. Canned spritzers and cocktail kits (including Bloody Mary options) are also available.

130 Pike St., Seattle; 206-513-7300, benparis.com

Cafe Flora

In addition to a reheatable prix-fixe menu at this vegetarian Madison Park space, there are a ton of add-on options for mom. Grab Fran’s Chocolates, bags of Stumptown coffee, vegan cinnamon rolls, bouquets from Alm Hill Gardens or Bloody Mary and mimosa kits. Entree choices include an asparagus quiche or nopales tamales; meals come with fruit salad, pastries and dessert ($45 per adult). Kids meals are also available ($20). Reserve online for pickup Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100, cafeflora.com

The Cottage

This bistro in Bothell is offering family-style take-and-bake options (designed to feed three to four) for Mother’s Day. Options run the gamut from bacon quiche and a sausage biscuit bake, to baked ziti and roasted chicken plus salads and appetizers. Cocktails, wine and beer are also available. Order online for pickup Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

10029 N.E. 183rd St., Bothell; 425-286-6332, thecottagebothell.com

Endolyne Joe’s

Located in West Seattle, Endolyne Joe’s is offering a $60 brunch kit for four. Choose from spring vegetable or “Three Little Pigs” strata with ham, sausage and bacon (to be reheated at home) plus a cherry crumble coffee cake, fruit and salad. Mimosa kits can be added. Call by 3 p.m. Friday to order for pickup.

9261 45th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-937-5637, chowfoods.com/endolyne-joes

Get mom her own box of tamales from Frelard. Tamales are priced at $5 each. If you’re picking up, the minimum order is six tamales. The delivery minimum order is a 12-tamale box. Each box includes a minimum of 6 tamales for pickup ($5 per tamale). Optional add-ons: a bouquet from Pike Place Market’s Thao Farm, or horchata or cajeta caramel macarons by SUSU Dessert Bar. Order online by May 5 for delivery on Sunday between 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

6412 Latona Ave. N.E., Seattle; frelardtamales.com

Haymaker

This West Seattle spot is doing Mother’s Day dinner, available from 4-8 p.m. Choose from pork with polenta ($45), salmon with ramps and morels ($45) or roast chicken with gnocchi ($40) portioned for two, adding on broccoli, deviled eggs, or tonnarelli with Dungeness crab as appetizers. Desserts for two, wine and batched cocktails are also available. Call to order for pickup.

4706 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-946-6994, haymakerseattle.com

Hitchcock

Add tulips, a bottle of rosé and mignardise sweets for $30 to any family-meal option for Mother’s Day at this Bainbridge Island spot. Family meals serve two or four people; chose from a whole spatchcock chicken, bone-in pork chops or savory bean stew, plus sides ($45-$100). A la carte options are also available. Preorders online are encouraged; pickup Sunday from 3-7 p.m.

133 Winslow Way, Bainbridge Island; 206-201-3789, hitchcockrestaurant.com

Pioneer Square D&E

All meals from this Pioneer Square spot come with flowers for mom. Preorder by Friday for pickup on Sunday and choose from meatloaf, quiche, bagel and lox or fried chicken (with or without waffles) plus sides. (Each option is $50 for two people.) Order straight through the restaurant’s website to schedule a no-contact pickup. Moscow mule, Bloody Mary and mimosa kits are also available.

314 Second Ave. S., Seattle; 206-445-7472, pioneersquarede.com

Sawyer

Treat mom with cinnamon roll monkey bread or huckleberry scones from this Ballard brunch favorite. Additional items include a ‘nduja queso brunchwrap, pork belly steam buns and toasted garlic and cotija potatoes with buttermilk ranch. Wine and mimosa kits are also available. Order online for pickup from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

5309 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-420-7225, sawyerseattle.com

Serafina

The Mother’s Day menu for this longtime Eastlake neighborhood favorite is a three-course feast for two ($70) and includes choices of pastries, avocado and smoked salmon toast, rosemary biscuits with maple sausage gravy, carbonara and lemon panna cotta or chocolate cupcakes. Cocktail kits, wine, housemade granola and bouquets are all available for add-ons. Take-and-make dinners for two (including a 12-ounce prime New York steak) are also on offer. Call or order online to reserve for pickup.

2043 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle; 206-323-0807, serafinaseattle.com

Taku

Treat mom to a Japanese experience from Taku. Meal packages are a four-course affair, starting with cauliflower soup and ending with a strawberry and cherry-blossom mousse. Black cod with peas and morels and asparagus with Dungeness crab round things out. Meals are $120 for two; $60 for additional servings. Wine by the bottle is available to add on. Call or order online to reserve; pickup at Taku’s sister restaurant, Adana.

1449 E. Pine St., Seattle; 206-829-9418, adanaseattle.com/mothers-day-2020

Tilth

Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options are all on the table in reheatable Mother’s Day packages from Wallingford’s Tilth. Choices include asparagus mushroom tarts, ling cod with garlic, roasted vegetables with herbed yogurt and a chocolate torte with marscapone. Meals feed four ($175) and there’s an option to add on wine. Order online for Sunday pickup from 1-5 p.m.

1411 N. 45th St., Seattle; 206-633-0801, tilthtogo.com

Vendemmia

Call this Madrona spot for Mother’s Day dinner; meals for two come with your choice of king salmon, strozzapreti and lamb, or braised short ribs plus sides and dessert ($40-$50). Appetizers are available to add on as well as wine. Pickup Sunday from 4-8 p.m.

1126 34th Ave., Seattle; 206-466-2533, vendemmiaseattle.com

Zylberschtein’s Delicatessen and Bakery

This Jewish-style deli in Pinehurst has put together a wide range of brunch kits (and even something for bubbe). Low-key options include the “Love you Ma” truffle box ($20) or the “Love you Ma” brunch kit ($75) with bagels, cream cheese, fruit and bake-at-home French toast. Considering how much your ma has done for you lately, consider swinging for the fences and grabbing the “Mom does everything and you know it” deluxe box ($175) with bagels, fruit, a dozen eggs, bacon, rhubarb jam, coffee, flowers, a mimosa kit and more. Order online for pickup Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.

11752 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-403-1202, zylberschtein.com