Sharp bites of scallion complement earthy grilled steak that’s been marinated in a deeply savory combination of soy, mirin, sake and sugar in this traditional Japanese dish. Normally an appetizer, it needs only steamed rice or the bite and char of roasted broccoli to become a full meal. For an even faster path to this recipe, use thinly sliced beef meant for hot pot, often sold at Korean markets.

_____

Beef Negimaki

Servings: 4

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Salt

12 scallions, trimmed and halved crosswise

Ice

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup mirin

1/3 cup sake

1/3 cup turbinado sugar, or ¼ cup granulated sugar

1 pound flank steak (about a 6- to 7-inch square in size)

Vegetable oil, for greasing grates

STEPS