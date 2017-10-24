SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say unhealthy levels of the naturally occurring toxin domoic acid have been found in spiny lobsters caught near Anacapa Island and the east end of Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that an immediate commercial spiny lobster fishery closure has been put in place.
The closure encompasses all state waters around both islands.
The Department of Public Health says people should not eat internal organs of the lobsters and should discard water or broth used in cooking whole lobsters.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache and dizziness. Severe cases may include trouble breathing, confusion, cardiovascular instability, seizures, excessive bronchial secretions, permanent loss of short-term memory, coma or death.