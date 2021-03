Bravo’s “Top Chef” season 18 — filmed in Portland during the pandemic and featuring Seattle’s own Shota Nakajima — premieres April 1. Here’s a rundown of all the “cheftestants” competing this time around. Find full bios and more at bravotv.com/top-chef.

HOMETOWN: Tokyo, Japan and Seattle

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Seattle

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef/owner, Taku

Brittanny Anderson

HOMETOWN: Richmond, Virginia

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Virginia

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef and co-owner of Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge, Richmond, Virginia. Leni, Washington, D.C.

Nelson German

HOMETOWN: New York City

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oakland, California

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Executive chef/owner, alaMar Kitchen and Sobre Mesa Afro-Latino cocktail lounge

Roscoe Hall

HOMETOWN: Chicago, Illinois

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Birmingham, Alabama

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef/artist/father

Avishar Barua

HOMETOWN: Columbus, Ohio

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Columbus, Ohio

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Executive chef and general manager, Service Bar

Chris Viaud

HOMETOWN: Randolph, Massachusetts

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Milford, New Hampshire

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef/owner of Greenleaf and Culture

Byron Gomez

HOMETOWN: Central Islip, Long Island

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Aspen, Colorado

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Executive chef at 7908

Gabriel Pascuzzi

HOMETOWN: Portland, Oregon

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Portland, Oregon

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef/owner, Mama Bird, Stacked Sandwich Shop and Feel Good

Jamie Tran

HOMETOWN: Stockton, California

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Las Vegas, Nevada

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef/owner, The Black Sheep

Sasha Grumman

HOMETOWN: Newport Beach, California

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Houston, Texas

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Executive chef

Dawn Burrell

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Houston, Texas

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Partner/executive chef, Lucille’s Hospitality Group

Sara Hauman

HOMETOWN: Vista, California

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Portland, Oregon

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Head chef, Soter Vineyards

Maria Mazon

HOMETOWN: Born in Tucson, Arizona. Raised in Navojoa, Sonora

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tucson, Arizona

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Executive chef/owner, BOCA Tacos y Tequila

Gabe Erales

HOMETOWN: El Paso, Texas

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Austin, Texas

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef

Kiki Louya

HOMETOWN: Detroit, Michigan

CURRENT CITY OF RESIDENCE: Detroit, Michigan

OCCUPATION/PROFESSION: Chef / consultant

