Palace Kitchen, one of the most prominent restaurants owned by Seattle’s celebrated chef Tom Douglas, is set to reopen next Friday, April 21, in Belltown.

At a time when downtown Seattle largely resembles a ghost town after 9 p.m., the return of one of the city’s most popular late-night haunts may help boost foot traffic at night.

After its original opening in March 1996, Palace Kitchen quickly became one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants, drawing celebrities such as Martha Stewart. It was Douglas’ third launch, after the success of Etta’s and Dahlia Lounge, and it was one of the early commercial kitchens to boast a wood-fired grill before that became trendy.

But Palace Kitchen shuttered in March 2020, along with about a dozen other Douglas restaurants at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopened Palace Kitchen will operate on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule, and management vows that Palace Kitchen will serve food until midnight, with the bartenders behind its iconic horseshoe bar pouring beers and cocktails until 1 a.m. Eventually, Palace Kitchen hopes to open seven days a week, management said.

“After three long years of no late nights, we are psyched to have the Palace Kitchen open and serving good food and good drink,” said Eric Tanaka, Douglas’ managing partner. “We look to enhance the downtown dining scene.”

Advertising

The restaurant’s bestsellers — including the goat cheese fondue, the wood-grilled chicken and the Piedmont-style ravioli roast pork — will all return to the menu, Douglas confirmed through his spokesperson.

Even in a city littered with burgers, the Palace Burger Royale with Beecher’s cheese, served on a three-tier stand, is arguably one of the city’s most talked about, and has always been a popular after-shift dinner for many cooks and bartenders.

The 100-seat bar restaurant will be overseen by head chef Ron Anderson who has worked as a revolving chef at all of Douglas’ restaurants, management said.

And the complimentary pistachios offered at the bar will now be $1 said his spokesperson Amy Richardson, “because you know, inflation.”

This story will be updated.